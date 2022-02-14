Multi-Cable Bushing System With Large Clamping Range Solves High-Density Requirements

LAPP has introduced its SKINTOP MULTI-M round multi-cable bushing system for applications requiring a high packing density. Up to 30 entry points are available, depending on the MULTI-M bushing version, to accept cables, wires, conduits and pneumatics and media conduits. These metric-style units offer a large, 4-millimeter clamping range per entry point compared to just 1 to 2 millimeters typically offered by competitive products.

Installation is easy and secure thanks to the MULTI-M’s elastic gel technology’s innovative membrane seal. Simply push in the cable, and the gel will hold the cable in place while providing optimal strain relief for the entire cable bundle. The gel does not apply stress to the installed cable, and unused entry points remain sealed.

SKINTOP MULTI-M also offers the following features and specifications:

Halogen, and silicone free

UV-, ozone, and oil resistant

Operating temperature:

With o-ring: -30 C to 100 C

Without o-ring: -30 C to 100 C

Protection class: IP68

UL-approval pending; additional approvals can be checked and fulfilled on demand

Eliminates the need for a pricking awl

Applications include switch cabinet-, controls- and apparatus construction as well as automated machinery and other innovative industrial equipment.