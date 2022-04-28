“AUVESY-MDT Connect 2022” on May 24-25 will Connect 500 Industry Experts from Around the World

AUVESY-MDT, one of the global market and technology leaders for data management in highly automated industrial organizations, has announced a new online conference: Connect 2022. This new worldwide conference, taking place on May 24 and 25, will connect approximately 500 production management experts as they exchange ideas and best practices around IT and OT failure, and prevention.

Advances in the field of automation and the digitalization of modern production facilities is leading to increased complexity and risk of production failure, the damage of which can quickly run into millions. AUVESY-MDT Connect 2022 will offer a unique opportunity for exchanging experiences and offering ideas around this topic and others related to today’s production challenges. During this event, AUVESY-MDT will introduce its recently developed digital platform for the first time. This platform has been precisely tailored to the needs of the industry.

Technical presentations will include a number of examples of current applications from international organizations and companies, such as Siemens Energy AS, CERN and Nanostone Water. In addition to this, the event, which is scheduled to last two days, will feature presentations by the Fraunhofer Institute, as well as the leading Cybersecurity provider Claroty. More information can be found on the following link: https://auvesy-mdt.com/de/connect2022.

"We are pleased to present various IT and OT security insights that we have gained from the over 3,200 installations at our approximately 2,500 globally distributed customers. Thanks to the successful merger of AUVESY and MDT, we have once again extended our leadership position as an industry partner for creating maximum resilience, minimizing downtime, and ensuring the highest quality and safety standards. At Connect 2022, we look forward to sharing our expertise with our customers and other interested parties as part of this innovative forum," says Dr. Tim Weckerle, Group CEO of AUVESY-MDT.