Block-based Editor: Create Vision Apps Without Programming Knowledge

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH
Jun 16th, 2022

The current software release 2.6 for the AI vision system IDS NXT focuses primarily on simplifying app creation. The initial phase in development is often one of the greatest challenges in the realization of a project. With the help of the new Application Assistant in IDS NXT lighthouse, users configure a complete vision app under guidance in just a few steps, which they can then run directly on an IDS NXT camera. With the Block-based Editor, which is also new, users can configure their own program sequences with AI image processing functions, such as object recognition or classification, without any programming knowledge. Users create simple sequences in a few minutes with this visual code editor without having to know the syntax of a specific programming language.

With the Use Case Assistant, IDS supports users in creating Vision App projects. They simply select the use case that fits their project. With queries and tips, the assistant guides them through the process of creating the Vision App project and creates the code, just like in an interview. It links existing training projects with the vision app project or creates new training projects and data sets in IDS NXT lighthouse if required.

With the combinable blocks and the intuitive user interface of the Block-based Editor, anyone can realize their own projects using AI-based image processing (such as object detection or classification) as an individual vision app without having to know the syntax of a specific programming language. Using the predefined blocks of the code editor, users build their vision app graphically, including processes such as loops and conditional statements. How this works is demonstrated, for example, in the IDS Vision Channel (www.ids-vision-channel.tech). The session "Build AI vision apps without coding – xciting new easyness" is available for viewing as a recording.

IDS NXT is a comprehensive system with a wide range of workflows and tools for realizing your own AI vision applications. The intelligent IDS NXT cameras can process tasks "OnDevice" and deliver image processing results themselves. The tasks of the cameras are determined by apps that are uploaded to the cameras and executed there. Their functionality can thus be changed at any time. This is supported by software such as IDS NXT lighthouse, with which users can not only train neural networks, but now also create their own vision apps. The system offers both beginners and professionals enormous scope for designing AI vision apps.

Companies in this article
IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH
Block-based Editor: Build Vision Apps with predefined blocks
New IDS NXT software release themed "App your camera!"
Jun 16th, 2022
New IE5+ synchronous motors deliver superior drive performance and have a smooth, easy to clean surface for heavy wash-down applications.
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Offers a Wide Range of Specialized Solutions for the Demanding Environments of the Food and Beverage Industry
Reliable, highly configurable drive solutions from NORD adhere to the strict hygienic requirements of food and beverage operations.
Jun 16th, 2022
Beckhoff Sct5564 Current Transformers Web
New Current Transformer from Beckhoff Increases System Efficiency and Uptime
With greater differential current measurement, the SCT5564 device provides a universal current-sensitive ring-type current transformer that meets the EN/IEC 62020-1 standard.
Jun 14th, 2022
Logo 600x200 Sick 400 120
New Smart Service Web Application for Better Data Visualization
SICK is launching Monitoring Box, the latest offering to curate, visualize, and analyze status data from SICK sensors.
Jun 14th, 2022
Emerson Discrete Valve Controller 3
Emerson DX PST Switchbox With HART 7 Protocol Ensures Valve Integrity
Increases facility uptime in hazardous applications
Jun 14th, 2022
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
Sponsored
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
As the market for warehouse automation grows, hardware will play an important role in the next generation of technological advancements. Take a closer look at four hardware trends worth watching.
Jun 1st, 2022
Laird News Logo Advent 1
New System-on-Module from Laird Connectivity Delivers Powerful NXP Edge Processing with NXP Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Jun 13th, 2022
Philip Harting, CEO of the HARTING Technology Group, used a model to present the functionality of the Han-Modular® Domino modules to the attending trade fair audience.
HARTING is Making Connectivity+ Tangible at the HANNOVER MESSE 2022
As the trade fair celebrates its anniversary, the Technology Group will be presenting innovations and products that bridge the gap between social and technological trends.
Jun 13th, 2022
Robotape Head Single Image New Logo 2@2x
3M and Innovative Automation Collaborate to Help Customers Automate Key Bonding Applications with Robotic Tape System
Solution automates tape applications to improve quality, enhance productivity and reduce labor reliance.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 9 25 31 Pm
New Captron Caneo Series Capacitive Pushbuttons from AutomationDirect
Jun 9th, 2022
Image001
Watlow® Signs Agreement to Acquire Eurotherm® from Schneider Electric®
Jun 9th, 2022
Representation of Mitsubishi Electric Nagoya Work’s new factory in Owariasahi City (CG illustration)
Mitsubishi Electric to Establish New Production Site for Factory Automation Control System Products
Increasing production capacity at Nagoya Works.
Jun 9th, 2022
Xxx
binder USA Introduces Field-Wireable M12 Connectors with Cage Clamp Technology
Jun 8th, 2022
Picture1
New Hardy HIBSX Hazardous & Washdown Bench Scales
Jun 8th, 2022
Download (1)
Locus Robotics Introduces New AMRs to its Intelligent Warehouse Execution Platform for End-to-End Optimization
Expanded product line adds heavier payload capability to address new use cases with flexible and coordinated, multi-bot integration with fast ROI.
Jun 8th, 2022
Download
Comau Introduces its N-220-2.7 New Generation Robot to Unlock Higher Performance and Cost-Effective Automation
Jun 8th, 2022
1200px Rockwell Automation Logo (2019) svg
New Mounting System from Rockwell Automation Reduces Wiring, Saves Costs
Jun 8th, 2022
Picture1
Pregis Engineers ‘First-of-its-Kind’ Paper Cushioning Conveyance System Using Air Ducts
Jun 8th, 2022
Picture1
Flexiv Unveils Powerful New Development Kit to Empower Robot Users
Flexiv's Robotic Development Kit delivers a new way to control and program robots so users can create complex customised applications with ease.
Jun 8th, 2022
Picture1
NS Series: Safety Switch with Solenoid and RFID Technology
Jun 8th, 2022
More in Supplier News
1200px Rockwell Automation Logo (2019) svg
Rockwell Experience Center at ARMI|BioFabUSA Connects Smart Manufacturing Technology to Lifesaving Regenerative Medicine
Newly opened New Hampshire center highlights technology needed to mass produce tissues and organs.
Jun 8th, 2022
Zs 92 Kst Ssr 40099 A5
Emergency Pull-Wire and Belt Alignment Switches for Extreme Ambient Conditions—Product Range Now Completed
Jun 7th, 2022
Centerline 2100
Rockwell Automation Integrates New PowerFlex® Drives into CENTERLINE® Motor Control Centers, Delivering Real-Time Predictive Analytics Benefits
Unplanned downtime costs manufacturers billions annually. New industrial automation hardware from Rockwell Automation aims to improve those results.
Jun 7th, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series SPRA electric rod-style linear actuator is a cost-effective, high-performance solution, offering enhanced load capacity, accuracy and reliability.
Emerson’s New Electric Actuators Offer Superior Application Flexibility, Precision and Repeatability
Featuring three different screw technologies, AVENTICS Series SPRA rod-style electric actuators offer unmatched versatility that can better meet exacting application requirements.
Jun 7th, 2022
Focus Fs Press Release Photo
Dräger, Focus FS Announce Strategic Partnership with Ontario Mine Rescue
Jun 7th, 2022
Odva Logo R
Joint Consortium Standardizes Common "Power Consumption Management" for the Shop Floor
A new interface standard for the acquisition of energy consumption data in industrial manufacturing is being developed by ODVA, OPC Foundation, PI, and VDMA based on OPC UA.
Jun 7th, 2022
Opc Foundation
OPC Foundation Elects Board of Directors Members and Names Dr. Holger Kenn as Chairman
Jun 7th, 2022
Pi Logo
Everything is Moving—OPC UA Companion Specification "Global Positioning”
Jun 7th, 2022
Odva Logo R
Single Common Conformance Test Plan to be Available for the IEC/IEEE 60802 TSN Profile for Industrial Automation
Jun 7th, 2022
Automation 1 Family And I Xc4e
Aerotech Continues Development of Innovative Automation1 Motion Control Platform
Jun 3rd, 2022
Dorner Ert250 Conveyor
Dorner’s ERT250/150 Conveyor Platforms Power Automation Applications at Automate 2022, June 6-9, in Detroit
Jun 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 03 At 6 42 35 Pm
Contrinex Photoelectric Sensors with IO-Link Compatibility from AutomationDirect
Jun 3rd, 2022