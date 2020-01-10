Subscribe
Sight Machine Launches Data-Powered Continuous Improvement for Vertical Segments
The Manufacturing Data Platform collects and unifies system-wide production data in real-time, providing key insights and expertise for the chemical, paper & tissue, and packaging industries.
Stephanie Neil
Jan 10th, 2020
IIoT
Start Small with Analytics to Build Momentum
Figuring out which analytics platform works for you may, at first, seem daunting, developing a strategy and small-scale analytics pilots could what helps you finally make that investment.
Daniel Riley
Jan 6th, 2020
How Kellogg Manages Cybersecurity Risks in Manufacturing
Seeing the writing on the wall as Mondelēz and other global companies became collateral damage in ransomware attacks, Kellogg set out to create a cybersecurity strategy that would keep it out of the headlines. They emphasized relationships and education i
Aaron Hand
Jan 9th, 2020
Plant Maintenance
Keeping Control Cabinets Cool
In this episode of the 'Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered' podcast, we connect with Steve Sullivan of Rittal to learn about the best methods for keeping control cabinets cool in high temperature environments.
Dec 16th, 2019
Software
Quality Inspections Drive Machine Vision and Deep Learning Connection
Cognex works with end users in multiple industrial verticals to apply deep learning to its vision systems for final and in-line assembly verification.
David Greenfield
Jan 9th, 2020
Products
Control
A New Generation of PLCs for a New Generation of Engineers
Nov 1st, 2019
Networks
What’s Next for Next-Gen Automation? Cloud Technologies
Phil Marshall
Nov 1st, 2019
Software
Products
Industrial PC Boosts Computing Power
Beckhoff Automation
Jan 6th, 2020
Factory
IIoT
Trends to Watch in 2020 and Beyond
Michael Bowne
Nov 1st, 2019
IIoT
A Practical Energy Efficiency Solution Using Industry 4.0
Craig Correia
Nov 1st, 2019
IIoT
Why Start Your Digital Transformation Now (Part Two)?
Epicor
Nov 1st, 2019
OEE
Optimizing the Performance of Your Assets
John Kowal
Nov 1st, 2019
Process
Water / Wastewater
The Cost and Safety Benefits of Automated Water Management
Nov 1st, 2019
IIoT
The End of the Road for Spreadsheets?
David Greenfield
Jan 2nd, 2020
Digital Twin Double-Take
Stephanie Neil
Dec 17th, 2019
3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing
Additive Manufacturing Comes to Oil and Gas
Luis Rodriguez
Dec 24th, 2019
Video
IIoT
SPS 2019 Highlights
David Greenfield
Dec 19th, 2019
Retrofitting for a digital transformation
Supplier Submitted
Dec 5th, 2019
Factory
Connect Everything 5 Video
Supplier Submitted
Nov 6th, 2019
Robots Connect With Food in Hygienic Environments
Aaron Hand
Oct 1st, 2019
Data
Sensors ensure worker safety with cobots
Maya Norris
Sep 26th, 2019
Plant Maintenance
Temperature Control Tips for Enclosures
Proper temperature control of automation electronics enclosures can be more complex than it may initially appear. This is particularly true in high temperature and hazardous environments, or where wide temperature swings are common.
David Greenfield
Jan 7th, 2020
IIoT
Connect with Digital Transformation Experts
The Industrial Internet Consortium launches a pilot program to connect industrial end users with experienced consortium members. The goal of this service is to help users identify appropriate digital technologies or scale existing proofs of concept.
David Greenfield
Jan 3rd, 2020
Sponsored
Discover the Secrets of a Successful Automation Project
Learn about planning and project management, building your machine or automated system, and technologies to improve manufacturing outcomes. Automation World’s free resource features 150 pages on managing automation projects from start to finish.
Nov 6th, 2019
IIoT
The End of the Road for Spreadsheets?
Long the preferred tool for data analysis in industry, spreadsheets are not up to the task of handling the massive amounts of data created by Industry 4.0 projects. Here’s a look at three analytics trends to watch to move past your reliance on spreadsheet
David Greenfield
Jan 2nd, 2020
Products
Stop Buying Serial RS232 Devices, Please
At one point, the Serial RS232 Communication protocol was the height of communication, but there are better and more reliable communication protocols out there. Will Aja lays out why it’s time to move on from Serial RS232 Devices.
Will Aja
Dec 30th, 2019
Top Articles of 2019: Machine Learning
Coverage of Frito-Lay’s application of machine learning is Automation World’s most visited article of the year.
David Greenfield
Dec 30th, 2019
Sponsored
Machines that sense the world around them
ADI gives cobots the ability to sense, adapt and interpret its surroundings. Our motion detection and machine learning expertise is transforming factory floors. From invention to breakthrough with ADI.
Nov 6th, 2019
Control
Top Articles of 2019: Open Source Computing
Coverage of Hilscher’s industrialized Raspberry Pi platform is one of Automation World’s top 5 articles of the year.
Dec 26th, 2019
Digital Twin Double-Take
Most OEMs aren’t embracing the idea of creating a digital twin for the machine, but the benefits—including design flexibility, faster time-to-market, and virtual training—deserve a second look.
Stephanie Neil
Dec 17th, 2019
3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing
Additive Manufacturing Comes to Oil and Gas
As industrial applications of additive manufacturing become more prevalent, the oil and gas industry looks to the technology to speed up prototyping and the manufacturing of spare parts.
Luis Rodriguez
Dec 24th, 2019
IIoT
Top Articles of 2019: Artificial Intelligence
Coverage of Siemens addition of artificial intelligence via neural networks to traditional control programs is one of Automation World’s top 5 articles of the year.
Luis Rodriguez
Dec 24th, 2019
Plant Maintenance
How Can a System Integrator Support Environmental Sustainability?
Sustainability is on the mind of many companies, but are they using one of their most valuable assets? A system integrator can possibly be the missing link to making your organization green.
Elisa Costa
Dec 23rd, 2019
Plant Maintenance
Top Articles of 2019: Wearable Technology
Coverage of Shell’s use of head-mounted displays to provide remote assistance to field workers is one of Automation World’s top 5 articles of the year.
David Greenfield
Dec 23rd, 2019
IIoT
Advantech Spotlights Data and Device Management
As more manufacturers begin digitally transforming their operations, Advantech showcases its products designed to address edge data handling and IoT device management.
Luis Rodriguez
Dec 20th, 2019
Control
Connecting PLCs for High-Speed Packaging Quality
Stone Technologies creates an effective automated defect rejection process requiring deterministic communication between controllers on separate parts of a high-speed packaging line.
David Greenfield
Dec 20th, 2019
IIoT
SPS 2019 Highlights
Automation World Director of Content David Greenfield reports from the SPS (Smart Production Solutions) 2019 event in Nuremberg, Germany.
David Greenfield
Dec 19th, 2019
Data
Is It Time to Move Beyond the RJ45 Connector?
A new Ethernet connector— the ix Industrial interface—requires 70% less space than the RJ45 and offers more robust connection options.
David Greenfield
Dec 18th, 2019
Robotics
How to Safely Implement Collaborative Robots
As collaborative robots continue to be introduced in manufacturing, some key safety hazards need to be addressed before collaborative robots can be safely implemented on the line.
Jonathan Shaffer
Dec 16th, 2019
Plant Maintenance
Keeping Control Cabinets Cool
In this episode of the 'Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered' podcast, we connect with Steve Sullivan of Rittal to learn about the best methods for keeping control cabinets cool in high temperature environments.
Dec 16th, 2019
IIoT
The Edge-to-Enterprise Strategy
As advances in automation technology make plant-floor-to-corporate-office connectivity a tangible reality, Aveva claims to be the first supplier to deliver a complete edge-to-enterprise system.
David Greenfield
Dec 12th, 2019
Factory
TwinCAT Updates Streamline Engineering Tasks
Two new developments from Beckhoff take TwinCAT capabilities to the cloud and enable one-click HMI dashboard creation.
David Greenfield
Dec 10th, 2019
Plant Maintenance
GE Digital Releases Asset Model that Adds Context to Data
Proficy Historian 8.0 leverages web-based tools to broaden access to manufacturing information.
Stephanie Neil
Dec 10th, 2019