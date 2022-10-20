Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Artificial Intelligence-Driven, Conveyor-Loading Cobots

Tutor Intelligence demonstrates its drop-in artificial intelligence conveyor-loading collaborative robots at PACK EXPO International.

Oct 20, 2022
Tudor

Tutor Intelligence will be demoing their drop-in artificial intelligence (AI) conveyor-loading cobots—leasing for $12/hr to facilities of all sizes—at PACK EXPO International this year in booth N-5583. The robots are designed to work alongside people in environments where changeover and short-run production is the norm. Automate the loading of cello-wrappers, auto-baggers, bottle-fillers, shrink-wrappers, labelers, collators, inspection machines, and more. Tasking a Tutor robot with a new job is fast and simple enough to be done on an iPhone in 60 seconds and is commonly done by line workers on site. Visit Tutor at PACK EXPO International to meet robots that are engineered and priced for the real world of manufacturing and packaging.

Lease Tutor's high-flexibility robots for $12/hr, for nothing upfront and no commitment, and no IT staff required. Visit them in the North Building at Booth N-5583 or reserve a one-on-one meeting in their booth at this link.

Companies in this article
Tutor Intelligence
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2021 10 19 At 10 43 25 Am
PEI 2022
Mini-Geo System
Screen Shot 2021 10 19 At 10 36 03 Am
PEI 2022
Secure and Reliable Digital Connectivity
Screen Shot 2021 10 19 At 10 33 25 Am
PEI 2022
Rack-Driven Rotary Actuator
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Sponsor Content
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Top Stories
693278708
Sustainability
Responding to Disruption with Sustainable Technology and Leadership
Schneider Electric lays out its sustainability and digital transformation strategy to help industry address the ongoing series of disruptions impacting business.
Jeff Winters of Microsoft presents at Inductive Automation's Ignition Community Conference 2022.
IIoT
Digitalization Changes Everyone’s Job
Melissa Bruno
Control
Battling Obsolescence and Risk Begins with an IT/OT Assessment
Rittal's Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal.
Design
Automating Enclosure Modifications
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Sponsor Content
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Discover New Content
Access Automation World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover New Content
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International, Oct 23-26.
REGISTER TODAY
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Products
Mhs
Robotic Order Fulfillment System
MHS launches a robotic order fulfillment system designed to reduce labor requirements and improve efficiency in e-commerce fulfillment workflows.
Miki Pulley Ask Coupling Compensates for All Types of Misalignment
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Melservo-J5D Amplifiers Reduce Panel Space
More Products
In Print
Automation World August 2022
August 2022
Automation World July 2022
July 2022
Automation World June 2022
June 2022
Automation World May 2022
May 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Awfaq4 Big Data Rotated Hero
Analytics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Big Data
Screen Shot 2022 08 05 At 9 42 51 Am
Cybersecurity
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Cybersecurity
Awfaq2 Robotics Rotated Hero
Robotics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Robotic Technology Use Across Industry
Aw 2022 Robotics And Ai Base Hero
Robotics
Automation World News Roundup: Robotics and AI
View more »