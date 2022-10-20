Tutor Intelligence will be demoing their drop-in artificial intelligence (AI) conveyor-loading cobots—leasing for $12/hr to facilities of all sizes—at PACK EXPO International this year in booth N-5583. The robots are designed to work alongside people in environments where changeover and short-run production is the norm. Automate the loading of cello-wrappers, auto-baggers, bottle-fillers, shrink-wrappers, labelers, collators, inspection machines, and more. Tasking a Tutor robot with a new job is fast and simple enough to be done on an iPhone in 60 seconds and is commonly done by line workers on site. Visit Tutor at PACK EXPO International to meet robots that are engineered and priced for the real world of manufacturing and packaging.

Lease Tutor's high-flexibility robots for $12/hr, for nothing upfront and no commitment, and no IT staff required. Visit them in the North Building at Booth N-5583 or reserve a one-on-one meeting in their booth at this link.