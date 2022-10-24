Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Bosch Rexroth Focuses on Automation Integration for CPGs

Integration of pick-and-place robots, conveyors, autonomous mobile robots, and an open, app-based automation platform to address specific CPG operations are highlighted in Bosch Rexroth’s exhibit at PACK EXPO International 2022.

David Greenfield
Dc22014 Rexroth Pxpo Preshow Image

Availability of automation technologies to improve CPG processing and packaging operations is not a problem CPG manufacturers and the OEMs that serve the CPG market face. Instead, the automation issues they face typically center on the integration and interoperability of automation hardware and software. At PACK EXPO International 2022, Bosch Rexroth (Booth S-1620) is showcasing its manufacturing hardware, software, and applications designed to be open for integration flexibility.

Bosch Rexroth's VarioFlow plus conveyor.Bosch Rexroth's VarioFlow plus conveyor.To highlight the interoperability of several automation technologies, Bosch Rexroth’s exhibit features a live multi-technology demo in which a robotic pick-and-place CPG application uses several technologies from the company’s Factory Automation portfolio. Here, visitors can see a lightweight Kassow collaborative robot pick up products from a moving VarioFlow plus conveyor to place them on a pallet.

Bosch Rexroth points out that VarioFlow plus conveyors are suitable for CPG applications because the plastic chain surface is nearly closed, allowing even the smallest of parts to be transported safely and reliably.

Bosch Rexroth’s MP1000R autonomous mobile robot.Bosch Rexroth’s MP1000R autonomous mobile robot.Once the pallet is full, Rexroth’s MP1000R autonomous mobile robot, made in collaboration with Geek+, moves the product to a storage location using Rexroth’s Rokit Locator software. Navigating autonomously, the MP1000R brings a second pallet full of product back to the VarioFlow plus conveyor where the Kassow cobot loads more boxes onto it.

Also highlighted at the Bosch Rexroth exhibit are:

ctrlX Automation Cube—a four-sided demo designed to illustrate the modularity and scalability of ctrlX Automation while spotlighting the ctrlX Drive and ctrlX Core industrial PC capabilities. Bosch Rexroth notes that ctrlX Core is designed for IT/OT integration with its support for Java, Python, and Node Red.

ctrlX Automation products are designed to allow for new automation functions to be added via apps, making automation integration more like using a smartphone. Bosch Rexroth says the open and platform-neutral system architecture of ctrlX Automation means that it can be integrated into any automation infrastructure and communicate directly with higher-level shop floor and enterprise IT systems.

In its PACK EXPO International exhibit, Bosch Rexroth uses a three-axis ctrlX Drive linked to a ctrlX Core industrial PC running in real-time. Other components, such as ctrlX IO, ctrlX HMI and the MS2N synchronous motor are also used. This demonstration is designed to show how the scalable, app-based ctrlX Automation platform can be applied in a packaging line to reduce component and engineering costs by 30-50%. Specific examples shown include systems for a vertical form, fill, and seal machine; a filler, capper, and labeler machine; a collator/cartoner machine; and a pick-and-place bundler/palletizer machine.

Bosch Rexroth’s new linear robots and components.Bosch Rexroth’s new linear robots and components.Smart Linear Robots: Bosch Rexroth’s new linear robots, automation hardware, and software for applications such as materials handling, pick-and-place, palletizing or dispensing are also highlighted in the company’s exhibit at PACK EXPO International. Bosch Rexroth notes that its mechatronic platforms, such as those built with its smart linear robots, can be integrated into higher-level systems through its use of open interfaces and end effectors. In this part of the exhibit, the Bosch Rexroth Smart Function Kit for Handling is combined with a working multi-axis linear robot system to show how predefined multi-axis combinations can be sized, configured, and ordered as one part number using the Bosch Rexroth eTools software demonstration. The Smart Function Kit for Handling software app runs on the Rexroth ctrlX Automation platform for fast commissioning through automatic parameterization of the servo drive.

Companies in this article
Bosch Rexroth Corporation
Videos from Bosch Rexroth Corporation
View more »
The MP1000R in Action at AMR & Logistics Week 2022
The MP1000R in Action at AMR & Logistics Week 2022
Oct 13th, 2022
CNC MTX – Diagnostics message type MZA implementation
CNC MTX – Diagnostics message type MZA implementation
Oct 5th, 2022
IndraDrive – Setup SafeMotion for only Safe Torque Off with Safe Stop 1
IndraDrive – Setup SafeMotion for only Safe Torque Off with Safe Stop 1
Oct 5th, 2022
View more »
Related Stories
Br11379 Brx080 Aw Lia Logo
Actuators and Valves
Bosch Rexroth Corporation
Fanuc's CRX-25iA robot can palletizes boxes to nearly seven feet high.
PEI 2022
Fanuc Robots and Cobots for Packaging and End-of-Line Applications
Epson's GX8 SCARA robot offers multiple arm configurations and a reach from 450mm up to 650mm.
PEI 2022
Epson Combines Printing and Robotics for Packaging
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Sponsor Content
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Top Stories
Using advanced analytics, Festo AX maps data to learn a component, machine, product, or system’s healthy state and provide information for the correction of anomalies when data begins trending out of the normal range.
PEI 2022
Festo AX Introduced at PACK EXPO International
The Festo Automation Experience (AX) is an artificial intelligence platform for predictive quality, predictive maintenance, and energy optimization.
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 3 10 16 Pm
Analytics
Emerson Releases Clean-in-Place Optimization Tool
TopTier’s low-infeed mechanical palletizer.
PEI 2022
Mechanical and Robotic Palletizers
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 1 34 35 Pm
IIoT
New Tools for Digitalization of Your Packaging Line
The Field Wiring Terminal Block
Sponsor Content
The Field Wiring Terminal Block
What It Takes To Protect Against Cyber-Attacks
Learn what dozens of end-users and system integrators have to say about how best to protect your operations against cyber-attacks.
Download Now
What It Takes To Protect Against Cyber-Attacks
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Take Automation World's machine learning quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Products
Mhs
Robotic Order Fulfillment System
MHS launches a robotic order fulfillment system designed to reduce labor requirements and improve efficiency in e-commerce fulfillment workflows.
Miki Pulley Ask Coupling Compensates for All Types of Misalignment
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Melservo-J5D Amplifiers Reduce Panel Space
More Products
In Print
Automation World August 2022
August 2022
Automation World July 2022
July 2022
Automation World June 2022
June 2022
Automation World May 2022
May 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Awfaq4 Big Data Rotated Hero
Analytics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Big Data
Screen Shot 2022 08 05 At 9 42 51 Am
Cybersecurity
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Cybersecurity
Awfaq2 Robotics Rotated Hero
Robotics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Robotic Technology Use Across Industry
Aw 2022 Robotics And Ai Base Hero
Robotics
Automation World News Roundup: Robotics and AI
View more »