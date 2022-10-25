AI-Enabled Adaptive Robot Gripper

At PACK EXPO International, Soft Robotics will demonstrate picking, sorting by variety, and pack out of doughnuts at rates of up to 70 picks per minute.

Designed for use by food processors and consumer packaged goods manufacturers, the mGripAI robot gripper from Soft Robotics combines 3D perception, soft grasping, and artificial intelligence (AI) for high-speed picking, sortation, singulation, and packaging of items.

Soft Robotics Perception Modules, which capture high-resolution 3D images, are the “eyes” of the mGripAI system. The Intelligence Module is where the AI resides to process and analyze the 3D images. The Intelligence Module in the mGripAI system takes input from Perception Modules and translates those images into action for the robotic arm and gripper. The mGrip gripper works in unison with the Intelligence Module to pick the selected product.

At PACK EXPO International, Soft Robotics is demonstrating picking, sorting by variety, and pack out of doughnuts at rates of up to 70 picks per minute in its booth (N-5230).

Paul Kling, vice president of global sales and marketing at Soft Robotics, said the mGripAI “opens the door to handle a wider variety of products and applications using the same robotic machine platform." The gripper system is targeted at system integrators and OEM machine builders to help them automate complex production processes in the food and CPG industries.

Key features of the mGripAI gripper include:

Ability to pick at >90 pieces per minute;

IP69K rating for use with food-grade materials;

Pick delicate and variable products directly from bulk;

Reduce product damage with soft gripping; and

Ability to integrate with all industrial robots.

In addition to being featured at the Soft Robotics exhibit, the mGripAI will also be on display in the Schmalz booth (S-319) to demonstrate bin picking of consumer goods alternating between suction and soft robotic effectors using an automatic tool changer.

Soft Robotics' flagship soft gripper, mGrip will also be featured in the following Soft Robotics’ partner booths: Fanuc (N-6116), Ossid (N-5330), Premiere Tech (N-5736), and SMC (S-3982).