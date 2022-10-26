Kawasaki Highlights Packaging and Palletizing Robots

In addition to highlighting its range of robotics for packaging—from smaller, high-speed robotic applications to more flexible mid-range options—Kawasaki Robotics is also hosting demonstrations with its partners at PACK EXPO International.
For example, Kawasaki and PSA are debuting a “Sniper Cell” equipped with an ultra-high speed Kawasaki Y series delta robot to perform a pick-and-place application using vision sensors and conveyors. Also, with partner IRIS Automation, Kawasaki is unveiling its pre-configured RPZ-MAX palletizing cell which uses Kawasaki R-series robots to handle heavier payloads in a small footprint.
Two new Kawasaki R-series robots featured at Kawasaki’s booth (N-5946) are:
- The RS013N, Kawasaki’s newest general purpose robot model with a 13kg payload, 1460mm reach, and IP67 design. This robot features a cantilever design for the upper arm section, enabling a longer maximum reach and an expanded range of motion below, behind, and in the immediate vicinity of the robot.
- The RS007L robot, which also features the new cantilever arm design as the RS013N, is featured in a multi-pattern pick-and-place packing cell with integrated vision and area scanner for operator interaction. The RS007L features a 7kg payload capacity and a 930mm reach.
Kawasaki is also featuring its CP180L palletizer robot, capable of 2,050 cycles per hour. This robot has 180kg payload capacity and a 3255mm reach. The CP180L features an energy saving controller and easy-to-use palletizing software for simplified programming.