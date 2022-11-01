ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
Pozyx Advanced Industrial Asset Tracking Debuts at PACK EXPO

The new Pozyx Platform is designed to mitigate operational problems by supporting Industry 4.0 with real-time visibility with indoor/outdoor features under the omlox hub standard.

Melissa Griffen
The Pozyx Platform tracks reusable packaging and other assets in and outside of the facility.
Pozyx, a provider of real-time location system (RTLS) and advanced real-time tracking (ART) systems, presented its new Pozyx Software Platform for distributors and manufacturers at PACK EXPO International. The Platform is designed to mitigate loss of reusable packaging and eliminate the need to buy excess buffer stock.

To address this issue, Pozyx created a future-proof asset tracking and identification system in the form of its software platform for indoor and outdoor tracking, with accuracy of up to 4 in., based on the omlox hub—the open and internationally recognized standard for RTLS where location data from ultra-wide band (UWB), 5G, RFID, WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS converge.

Pozyx seeks to solve many issues that revolve around stolen or lost reusable packaging.Pozyx seeks to solve many issues that revolve around stolen or lost reusable packaging.The Pozyx Platform is designed for smart manufacturing, providing supply chain solutions that support Industry 4.0. It tracks and identifies assets, providing real-time data to improve operational efficiency, enhance productivity, and increase workflow performance.

“Not only can it track assets but it can track interactions between assets, such as between forklift, robots, and packages on the floor,” said Elly Schietse, CMO of Pozyx. “You’ll be able to track how long it takes for your forklift to get from A to B, track priority orders within the chain indoor as well as once it’s on the shipping dock, at another supplier, or on its way to the customer.”

Further benefits include:

  • Visibility and valuable insights on WIP
  • Improved workforce efficiency
  • Improved space utilization through facilitated warehouse and inventory control
  • Decreases lost asset costs

Independent of technology and manufacturer, the data is made available to other applications via standardized APIs, according the company. The Platform has an open architecture with flexible interfaces for smooth integration with ERP, MES, and WMS. A full set of industry-specific analytics and dashboards make the collected data actionable for operational purposes.

Schietse said the company has plans for predictive analytics capabilities within the Platform.

