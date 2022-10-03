Subscribe and listen to AW’s podcast!
Subscribe and listen to the Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered podcast!
Listen Here

Provide Informed Feedback, Not Opinions

Solid feedback is a recommendation grounded in a comprehensive understanding of multiple factors impacting the automation project.

Mark Perlin
Mark Perlin[51]

Automation professionals are often asked to provide feedback on ideas and projects based on summary levels of information. When solicited for an opinion, it is tempting to react by sharing a view, especially if one has veteran experience gained in the field. But the role of an automation professional is to resist volunteering opinions and, instead, acquire more information to make a better recommendation.

The best way to acquire information is to ask for it. The temptation is to blurt out ideas and demonstrate our intelligence so that we are recognized as a true professional.  However, the best solution is much more likely to be arrived at through a planned approach, rather than a quick reaction, as the number of categories of consideration cannot possibly be processed instantaneously.

Possessing key information will enable automation professionals to provide feedback that, rather than being an opinion, is more a recommendation grounded in a comprehensive understanding of multiple factors impacting the project which can evolve into a system design and, ultimately, an integrated solution.

Practicing an information gathering process will ultimately support sound business outcomes and bring more ease to projects.  Here are five information categories that automation industry professionals and system integrators will want to cover prior to volunteering ideas or committing to recommending an automation approach.

Risk Areas: Have the risk areas been identified? Learn what is perceived as the most challenging aspect of the project. Acknowledge any elephants in the room.

Recent Activities: Why is now the time to address this? Ask about internal activities that have elevated the idea/project to this point of discussion with suppliers and engineering firms. Timing is everything in business and life. Research the market and what advances are driving profitability.

Favorite Approaches: What approaches have been tried or determined as promising? Which is the favorite? It is important not to minimize the human factor and, if an incumbent idea exists, for that to be recognized and considered.

Basis of Opinion: How has the present viewpoint been arrived at? By testing or opinion? Unverified opinions are dangerous. The most reliable type of information is obtained through testing. It may behoove a professional to withhold providing an opinion until adequate testing has been done. Opportunity for a feasibility study to de-risk the project and provide more value exists where opinions are strongest.

Financial: Who stands to profit from a successful project?  The best possible system design and integrated solution is based on a given set of sound universal business considerations, such as quality, time to market, safety, etc. Countless customer and market-specific factors carry influence, however the foundation for any project is profit potential, so professionals should understand how the project leads to profit and if the project is being driven by an end-customer requirement.

Remember, fools rush in. Do your homework. Your reputation depends on it.

 Mark Perlin is an automation project manager at Symation in the San Francisco Bay Area. Symation is an integrator member of the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA). For more information about Symation, visit its profile on the Industrial Automation Exchange.

Related Stories
The Antaira LNP-0800G unmanaged switch supports eight Gigabit Ethernet connections with 30W per port PoE+.
Communication
New Product Spotlight: Unmanaged Power Over Ethernet Switches
Sufficient Wi-Fi coverage and roaming technology are needed to ensure seamless wireless connections. Source: Moxa
Communication
3 Steps for Secure, Reliable Wireless Mobile Robot Networks
Litmus Google
Communication
Google Cloud and Litmus Co-Develop Data Connectivity Platform
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Sponsor Content
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Top Stories
913087564
Mobility
Using an Enterprise Platform for Operational Improvements
Four diverse applications—from gas processing and water utilities to airline baggage handling and lumber production—show how Inductive Automation’s Ignition platform scales far beyond SCADA and HMI.
Screen Shot 2022 10 04 At 9 34 31 Am
Analytics
Beckhoff Demonstrates Machine Analytics
New!! Newcorn Headshot 2021 5
Home
Newcorn Takes the Presidential Reins at PMMI Media Group
Mark Perlin[51]
Communication
Provide Informed Feedback, Not Opinions
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Sponsor Content
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Barriers to Cyber-Attacks
How to apply defense-in-depth cybersecurity strategy to protect your company. Learn from your peers in industry.
Download Playbook
Barriers to Cyber-Attacks
Field-Tested Advice On Machine Vision & AI
View the latest trends in using machine vision, smart instruments and artificial intelligence.
Get the report
Field-Tested Advice On Machine Vision & AI
Products
Mhs
Robotic Order Fulfillment System
MHS launches a robotic order fulfillment system designed to reduce labor requirements and improve efficiency in e-commerce fulfillment workflows.
Miki Pulley Ask Coupling Compensates for All Types of Misalignment
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Melservo-J5D Amplifiers Reduce Panel Space
More Products
In Print
Automation World August 2022
August 2022
Automation World July 2022
July 2022
Automation World June 2022
June 2022
Automation World May 2022
May 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Screen Shot 2022 08 05 At 9 42 51 Am
Cybersecurity
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Cybersecurity
Awfaq2 Robotics Rotated Hero
Robotics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Robotic Technology Use Across Industry
Awfaq Imu Flexi
Sensors
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Sensors
Aw 2022 Robotics And Ai Base Hero
Robotics
Automation World News Roundup: Robotics and AI
View more »