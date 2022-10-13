Subscribe and listen to AW’s podcast!
Subscribe and listen to the Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered podcast!
Listen Here

Automating Enclosure Modifications

Rittal showcased its Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal for system integrators, panel builders, and OEMs at IMTS 2022.

David Greenfield
Rittal's Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal.
Rittal's Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal.

As pointed out in Automation World's recent feature on enclosures, these cabinets are key components of automation installations despite often not being top of mind for many end users. As the cabinetry used to protect machine controls, communication equipment, and other critical electronics, enclosures can have an outsized impact on automation installations—especially when modifications to the enclosure need to be made.

   Read the Automation World feature Enclosures: The Workforce of Industrial Automation.

For system integrators, panel builders, and OEMs, enclosure modifications are not an unusual aspect of automation projects, with some businesses making as many as 25-50 modifications a month. Rittal’s Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal is designed for such operations. According to Rittal, the Perforex can deliver return on investment within two months for businesses regularly performing modifications. 

Though it’s optimized for use with Rittal enclosures, Van Miller with Rittal notes that the Perforex can be used to modify most enclosure types. The Perforex MT 2201 can also be programmed by ePlan software outputs and DXF CAD (computer aided design) files.

See the video of Van Miller showcasing the Perforex MT 2201 at IMTS 2022 below.

Additional features of the Perforex MT 2201 include:

  • Floor sealing around the machine for easy cleaning;
  • Improved vacuum hose design and added chip-breaking cycle to reduce clogging and down time;
  • Ergonomic pendant arm option and pneumatic clamp actuation;
  • Improved plexiglass safety barrier; and
  • Optical tool and broken bit measurement to prevent use of incorrect or broken tools pieces.
Companies in this article
Rittal Corporation
Related Stories
Aw 90907 Rittal Logo
Enclosures
Rittal Corporation
Screen Shot 2022 09 26 At 12 44 13 Pm
Design
End-to-End Digital Manufacturing Demonstration
Nicholas Imfeld Web 5ecd52d210238
Design
A Solid Foundation for Design
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Sponsor Content
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Top Stories
Rittal's Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal.
Design
Automating Enclosure Modifications
Rittal showcased its Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal for system integrators, panel builders, and OEMs at IMTS 2022.
Luigi De Bernardini
Sustainability
The System Integrator’s Role in Sustainability
Universal Robots' UR20 demonstrating machine tending capabilities at IMTS 2022.
Robotics
Universal Robots’ UR20 Makes its North America Debut
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 10 05 00 Am
Analytics
Turbocharging Speed to Market
The Field Wiring Terminal Block
Sponsor Content
The Field Wiring Terminal Block
Discover New Content
Access Automation World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover New Content
What It Takes To Protect Against Cyber-Attacks
Learn what dozens of end-users and system integrators have to say about how best to protect your operations against cyber-attacks.
Download Now
What It Takes To Protect Against Cyber-Attacks
Products
Mhs
Robotic Order Fulfillment System
MHS launches a robotic order fulfillment system designed to reduce labor requirements and improve efficiency in e-commerce fulfillment workflows.
Miki Pulley Ask Coupling Compensates for All Types of Misalignment
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Melservo-J5D Amplifiers Reduce Panel Space
More Products
In Print
Automation World August 2022
August 2022
Automation World July 2022
July 2022
Automation World June 2022
June 2022
Automation World May 2022
May 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Awfaq4 Big Data Rotated Hero
Analytics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Big Data
Screen Shot 2022 08 05 At 9 42 51 Am
Cybersecurity
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Cybersecurity
Awfaq2 Robotics Rotated Hero
Robotics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Robotic Technology Use Across Industry
Aw 2022 Robotics And Ai Base Hero
Robotics
Automation World News Roundup: Robotics and AI
View more »