Automating Enclosure Modifications

As pointed out in Automation World's recent feature on enclosures, these cabinets are key components of automation installations despite often not being top of mind for many end users. As the cabinetry used to protect machine controls, communication equipment, and other critical electronics, enclosures can have an outsized impact on automation installations—especially when modifications to the enclosure need to be made.

Read the Automation World feature Enclosures: The Workforce of Industrial Automation.

For system integrators, panel builders, and OEMs, enclosure modifications are not an unusual aspect of automation projects, with some businesses making as many as 25-50 modifications a month. Rittal’s Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal is designed for such operations. According to Rittal, the Perforex can deliver return on investment within two months for businesses regularly performing modifications.

Though it’s optimized for use with Rittal enclosures, Van Miller with Rittal notes that the Perforex can be used to modify most enclosure types. The Perforex MT 2201 can also be programmed by ePlan software outputs and DXF CAD (computer aided design) files.

See the video of Van Miller showcasing the Perforex MT 2201 at IMTS 2022 below.

Additional features of the Perforex MT 2201 include: