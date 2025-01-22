Siemens and Microsoft Partner on Advanced Product Engineering

Siemens Digital Industries Software has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to make its cloud-enabled NX X software for product engineering available through Microsoft’s Azure cloud and AI platform. As part of this development, generative AI and copilot features are being integrated into the NX X software. Siemens’ Teamcenter X for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software became available on Azure in 2024.

With the addition of Phi-3 — part of Microsoft’s family of small language models that allows users to ask natural language questions — Siemens' NX X software can help users more easily access detailed technical insights and streamline complex design tasks for faster product development. This new AI capability in NX X recommends solutions based on best practices, generates code to automate design tasks and finds problem areas. Siemens and Microsoft note that this capability reduces errors and rework and significantly cuts design time by learning from the user and automating repetitive tasks.

NX X’s centralized cloud license management and configuration allow for it to be installed on desktops or accessed through virtual desktops, including Azure Virtual Desktop, when needed to enable distributed teams to work together from any location.

Beyond the product design applications of this Siemens and Microsoft partnership is the advancement of digital twin applications. According to Siemens, Xcelerator “enables companies to create the most comprehensive digital twin, and this process often begins with NX X, which integrates with the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio — from concept to design to simulation and manufacturing — across disciplines and managed by Teamcenter X. Through the ongoing collaboration between Siemens and Microsoft, NX X adds robust automation and knowledge to the design stage, resulting in a better digital twin with fewer errors in less time than ever before.”

