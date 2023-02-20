Subscribe and listen to AW’s podcast!
Convection Cooling Power Supply

Feb 20, 2023
The AEA800F from Cosel is an 800W free-air convection cooling power supply that can deliver 300% peak power for up to 3,000 milliseconds. The AEA800F is certified according to the EN62477-1 standard for industrial applications. Up to six units of the AEA800F can be connected in parallel and will automatically adjust for equal output voltage. The AEA800F has an input to output isolation of 4,000V AC, input to ground of 2,000V AC and output to ground of 1,500V AC. For low harmonic current distortion, the AEA800F uses active Power Factor Corrector, and the switching stage uses an LLC resonant topology, resulting in a typical efficiency of up to 95%. The AEA800F can be operated within an ambient temperature range of -20 to +70℃, and its compact body measures 1.97 x 5 x 8 inches. 

Companies in this article
Cosel
