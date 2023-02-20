Subscribe and listen to AW’s podcast!
Multi-axis DC Motor Controllers

Feb 20, 2023
2 23 Delta

The Phoenix Drive product family from Delta Line are multi-axis brushless DC motor controllers that are CE, REACH, and ROHS 3 Certified. TheEtherCAT Phoenix Drive controls up to three motors and its largest model, the Phoenix B500 drive, measures 200 x 90 x 30mm, while the Phoenix B100 Drive measures 180 x 40 x 20mm making both suitable for applications with strict size requirements. By processing all real-time critical functions and axis synchronization within the drive, the Phoenix Drive minimizes communication traffic, reduces controller dimensions, and decreases the overall system cost. Both Phoenix Drive configurations include protections such as over current, over and under voltage, overheating, phase-to-phase shorts and ground shorts. These drives control brushless DC motors with both 5V encoders and Hall effect sensors. The Phoenix B500 Controller includes brake output of 1.3A and safe torque off. 

