The FLT93 Series flow switch from FCI can provide an early warning alert to cooling tower pump dry-running conditions by monitoring the flow and temperature of liquids, gases, slurries and more. Designed for pump wet/dry detection where sudden changes in media flow rates can leave pumps vulnerable, the FLT93 has a no moving parts design with dual alarm capability. With Alarm 1, the switch will detect a low-flow situation anywhere between 0.01 and 3 feet per second, and can be regarded as a pre-warning signal, whereas Alarm 2 is an emergency signal to shut down the pump. This SIL2-rated instrument is designed for harsh environments with a comprehensive list of global safety approvals, including FM, FMc, ATEX, IECEx, Inmetro, EAC/TR CU, CSA, CRN and CE.