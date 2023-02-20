The Pickit 3.2 release features updates to the DeepAL engine, which combines depth and color information into a deep learning algorithm that allows for more accurate pick point calculations, a vertical pick enforcer for support in depalletizing projects using 4-axis robots, a teach box model that eliminates the need for uploading CAD files or presenting parts to the camera, flexible pick orientation to increase pickable parts, and in-depth pickability insights. Additionally, a hardware update allows for use of the new M-HD2 camera, which is smaller, lighter, and has a wider view angle in comparison to the previous model.