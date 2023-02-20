Posital Linarix linear positions sensors have been updated with extra-heavy-duty draw-wire mechanisms and a pre-scaling option for devices with analog communication interfaces. Linarix sensors combine a multi-turn absolute rotary encoder with a draw-wire mechanism rated for more than a million cycles. The rotary encoders are based on non-contacting magnetic measurement technologies that are immune to the corrosion that can degrade the accuracy of potentiometer-based draw-wire devices. Analog, DeviceNet, CANopen and SSI output interfaces are available. Linarix sensors with analog output are programmed in the factory, with optional customer specification abilities enabling output ranges that span the exact measurement range of the draw wire mechanism. Users can also set the measurement range for their analog Linarix sensors in the field with Posital’s UbiFast programming tool. The updated versions are available with environmental protection ratings of up to IP69k and an optional built-in inclinometer.