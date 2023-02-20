The Allen-Bradley 42EA RightSight S18 and 42JA VisiSight M20A photoelectric sensors offer a range of sensing modes and mounting options. All models have a red light source, multiple connection options and adjustment knobs for light or dark operation. The 42EA RightSight S18 line of sensors offers a smaller package to deliver detection capabilities where size and shape matter, while the 42JA VisiSight M20A line offers a full range of sensing modes in a sealed, compact, cavity-free housing.