The AxCIS family of high-speed, high-resolution line scan imaging modules from Teledyne Dalsa are contact image sensors featuring lenses and lights in an all-in-one package. Powered by Teledyne’s new quadlinear CMOS image sensors, which deliver up to 120 kHz line rates for mono, 60 kHz x 3 for color, at 900 dpi resolution, the AxCIS detects defects with precision. Its staggered sensor design covers the entire field of view, and HDR imaging can be achieved using a dual exposure mode. Available in widths of 400mm, 800mm, and others in increments of 100mm, AxCIS can fit most anywhere, even with limited vertical clearance. Its Camera Link HS SFP+ fiberoptic interface delivers high-resolution images over standard, low-cost, long-length cables up to 300m.
Line Scan Image Sensors
Feb 20, 2023
Companies in this article
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Take Automation World's machine learning quiz to prove your knowledge!Take Quiz