The AxCIS family of high-speed, high-resolution line scan imaging modules from Teledyne Dalsa are contact image sensors featuring lenses and lights in an all-in-one package. Powered by Teledyne’s new quadlinear CMOS image sensors, which deliver up to 120 kHz line rates for mono, 60 kHz x 3 for color, at 900 dpi resolution, the AxCIS detects defects with precision. Its staggered sensor design covers the entire field of view, and HDR imaging can be achieved using a dual exposure mode. Available in widths of 400mm, 800mm, and others in increments of 100mm, AxCIS can fit most anywhere, even with limited vertical clearance. Its Camera Link HS SFP+ fiberoptic interface delivers high-resolution images over standard, low-cost, long-length cables up to 300m.