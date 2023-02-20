Subscribe and listen to AW’s podcast!
Feb 20, 2023
The AxCIS family of high-speed, high-resolution line scan imaging modules from Teledyne Dalsa are contact image sensors featuring lenses and lights in an all-in-one package. Powered by Teledyne’s new quadlinear CMOS image sensors, which deliver up to 120 kHz line rates for mono, 60 kHz x 3 for color, at 900 dpi resolution, the AxCIS detects defects with precision. Its staggered sensor design covers the entire field of view, and HDR imaging can be achieved using a dual exposure mode. Available in widths of 400mm, 800mm, and others in increments of 100mm, AxCIS can fit most anywhere, even with limited vertical clearance. Its Camera Link HS SFP+ fiberoptic interface delivers high-resolution images over standard, low-cost, long-length cables up to 300m.

Teledyne e2v
Corey Schoff
Communication
The Hidden Benefits of Manageable Switches in OT Networks
Why upgrading to modern, scalable, and manageable infrastructure should be considered as part of any smart manufacturing initiative.
IIoT
Industrial Metaverse Development Accelerates
The robotic print-and-apply system at SunMed Growers features an Epson ColorWorks industrial, on-demand color label printer and Epson’s VT6L six-axis robot.
Robotics
Medical Cannabis Supplier Automates Labeling
Frank Burger
Control
Controller Upgrade Strategy
