The new EMHXD data acquisition server, part of the VerifEye line from Leviton, collects energy data from meters and environmental sensors through multiple inputs and Modbus RTU/TCP protocols. The EMHXD collects data from connected devices based on user-selected intervals. Compatible with most front-end software and reporting tools, users can access the data through any web browser with no software required. The server can access energy information from local or remote sites, benchmark building energy usage, and view real-time performance data. Additionally, the EMHXD allows users to track peak demand for demand response programs and monitor performance of systems such as lighting, HVAC, PDUs and inverters, as well as set alarm notifications .The EMHXD is equipped with both dual Modbus and Ethernet ports for additional connectivity and security.