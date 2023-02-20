The 12009 COM Express compact Type 6 evaluation board enables accelerated development of embedded computing prototypes while expediting electrical hardware engineering at only 95 square millimeters. The 12009 evaluation board supplies a diverse I/O mix and robust processing support. Standard I/O includes Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, GPIO, RS-232, and mini display port. Designed for the congatec conga-TC370 COM Express family, with support for 8th generation Intel Core processors, up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM, and TPM 2.0 support, the 12009 also features an operating temperature range of 0℃-70℃ and is powered via a locking, four-position Molex Micro-Fit connector. The kit includes both UART and M.2 SATA SSD interfaces.