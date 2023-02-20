Bosch Rexroth is now offering linear modules for small handling applications with its new SHB and SHL models. These modules are designed for any lighter load application and they include USB-to-laptop connectivity for monitoring and controlling. The SHL is a lead screw-driven module with a load capacity of up to 6lbs, a max speed of .06 m/s and comes in stroke lengths of 25, 50, 100,150, and 200mm. The SHB is a belt-driven linear module with a load capacity of up to 110 lbs., a max speed of 3 m/s, and stroke lengths from 100-2,000mm in 50 mm increments.