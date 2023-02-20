NUM has launched a series of brushless linear servo motors designed for continuous duty cycle machine tool applications. The new LMX series linear motors have their moving coil primary section encapsulated in stainless steel housing with an integrated cooling circuit, along with a short pole pitch. LMX linear motors comprise a metal track with multiple embedded rare earth magnets, and a coil assembly supported by a customer-supplied guideway. A key feature of the motors is that they are designed to operate with a comparatively large air gap of 1mm, to reduce the impact of mounting tolerances. Implemented using system-on-chip technology and based on a multi-core ARM processor, the drives employ bare metal programming (programming that is hardcoded at the hardware level and operates without an operating system) to eliminate operating system latency.