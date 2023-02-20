SKF has developed a new hybrid deep groove ball bearing for high-speed applications. The ball bearing’s new lightweight polymeric cage boosts limiting speed by at least 60% while reducing friction. The two-piece cage is made from PEEK and PA66, making it 80% lighter than a brass cage. The cage bars are rigidly connected as opposed to snap-type cages, and the bearing’s geometry eliminates the umbrella effect from high centrifugal forces. The rigid cage bars also help to lengthen service life in harsh conditions, and the lower operating temperature of the bearings extends relubrication intervals.