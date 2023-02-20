Subscribe and listen to AW’s podcast!
Subscribe and listen to the Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered podcast!
Listen Here

Hybrid Deep Groove Ball Bearing

Feb 20, 2023
2 23 Skf

SKF has developed a new hybrid deep groove ball bearing for high-speed applications. The ball bearing’s new lightweight polymeric cage  boosts limiting speed by at least 60% while reducing friction. The two-piece cage is made from PEEK and PA66, making it 80% lighter than a brass cage. The cage bars are rigidly connected as opposed to snap-type cages, and the bearing’s geometry eliminates the umbrella effect from high centrifugal forces. The rigid cage bars also help to lengthen service life in harsh conditions, and the lower operating temperature of the bearings extends relubrication intervals. 

Companies in this article
SKF USA Inc.
Related Stories
2 23 Num
Motion
Linear Servo Motors
2 23 Bosch Rexroth
Motion
Linear Modules
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS provides a wide range of drive solutions for the packaging industry.
Motion
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Provides High-Efficiency, Reliable Drive Systems for Demanding Packaging Applications
We've Asked the Experts
Sponsor Content
We've Asked the Experts
Top Stories
Corey Schoff
Communication
The Hidden Benefits of Manageable Switches in OT Networks
Why upgrading to modern, scalable, and manageable infrastructure should be considered as part of any smart manufacturing initiative.
1416029563
IIoT
Industrial Metaverse Development Accelerates
The robotic print-and-apply system at SunMed Growers features an Epson ColorWorks industrial, on-demand color label printer and Epson’s VT6L six-axis robot.
Robotics
Medical Cannabis Supplier Automates Labeling
Frank Burger
Control
Controller Upgrade Strategy
We've Asked the Experts
Sponsor Content
We've Asked the Experts
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Take Automation World's machine learning quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
How leveraging Big Data is driving business results
Big Data is the focus of major investments by industrial companies. What’s driving this interest and what are companies trying to achieve?
Download Now
How leveraging Big Data is driving business results
Products
The Moxa AIG-100 series of industrial-grade gateways. Source: Moxa
Edge-to-Cloud Gateways
Moxa’s new series of industrial gateways are designed to optimize data transfer from Modbus edge devices to Azure and AWS cloud platforms.
Palletizing Robot
Industrial Collaborative Robot
More Products
In Print
Automation World January 2023
January 2023
Automation World December 2022
December 2022
Automation World November 2022
November 2022
Automation World October 2022
October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Awfaq4 Big Data Rotated Hero
Analytics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Big Data
Aw 2022 Robotics And Ai Base Hero
Robotics
Automation World News Roundup: Robotics and AI
Aw Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Automation World's Most Popular Articles
Aw Remote Access Base Hero
Workforce
The Long Term Effects of Remote Access
View more »