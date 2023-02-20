Subscribe and listen to AW’s podcast!
Subscribe and listen to the Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered podcast!
Listen Here

Multiprotocol Ethernet Switch

Feb 20, 2023
2 23 Analog

Analog Devices’ ADIN2299 is a multiprotocol industrial ethernet switch platform. Key features include support for Profinet, EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP and Modbus TCP, as well as a 194 CSPBGA small form factor, low power and latency, secure boot/secure update, and drop-in ready hardware and software. The ADIN2299 reportedly reduces design and debug time by providing the protocol stack and the RTOS, file system, drivers, and TCP/IP. An application processor can connect to the switch platform via a UART, SPI, or Ethernet interface and then connect to a unified interface so that various industrial protocols can be used without requiring any changes to the application processor software.

Companies in this article
Analog Devices
Related Stories
Siemens White Paper
Home
Analog Devices
Moxa2
Networks
Building IEC 62443-3-3 Certified Systems With Secure Moxa Industrial Computers
2 High Flex Cable Assemblies
Networks
L-com Debuts New Short Length, High-Flex Cat5e Cable Assemblies for Use in Confined Space Applications
We've Asked the Experts
Sponsor Content
We've Asked the Experts
Top Stories
Corey Schoff
Communication
The Hidden Benefits of Manageable Switches in OT Networks
Why upgrading to modern, scalable, and manageable infrastructure should be considered as part of any smart manufacturing initiative.
1416029563
IIoT
Industrial Metaverse Development Accelerates
The robotic print-and-apply system at SunMed Growers features an Epson ColorWorks industrial, on-demand color label printer and Epson’s VT6L six-axis robot.
Robotics
Medical Cannabis Supplier Automates Labeling
Frank Burger
Control
Controller Upgrade Strategy
We've Asked the Experts
Sponsor Content
We've Asked the Experts
How leveraging Big Data is driving business results
Big Data is the focus of major investments by industrial companies. What’s driving this interest and what are companies trying to achieve?
Download Now
How leveraging Big Data is driving business results
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Take Automation World's machine learning quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Products
The Moxa AIG-100 series of industrial-grade gateways. Source: Moxa
Edge-to-Cloud Gateways
Moxa’s new series of industrial gateways are designed to optimize data transfer from Modbus edge devices to Azure and AWS cloud platforms.
Palletizing Robot
Industrial Collaborative Robot
More Products
In Print
Automation World January 2023
January 2023
Automation World December 2022
December 2022
Automation World November 2022
November 2022
Automation World October 2022
October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Awfaq4 Big Data Rotated Hero
Analytics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Big Data
Aw 2022 Robotics And Ai Base Hero
Robotics
Automation World News Roundup: Robotics and AI
Aw Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Automation World's Most Popular Articles
Aw Remote Access Base Hero
Workforce
The Long Term Effects of Remote Access
View more »