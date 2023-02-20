Analog Devices’ ADIN2299 is a multiprotocol industrial ethernet switch platform. Key features include support for Profinet, EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP and Modbus TCP, as well as a 194 CSPBGA small form factor, low power and latency, secure boot/secure update, and drop-in ready hardware and software. The ADIN2299 reportedly reduces design and debug time by providing the protocol stack and the RTOS, file system, drivers, and TCP/IP. An application processor can connect to the switch platform via a UART, SPI, or Ethernet interface and then connect to a unified interface so that various industrial protocols can be used without requiring any changes to the application processor software.