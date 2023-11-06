  • Subscribe
  • Products
  • Factory
  • Process
  • Leaders
  • Downloads
    1. Products

    binder USA announces K and L coded parts for M12

    Nov. 6, 2023
    Related To: binder USA
    Bin990 Binder Usa M12 K L Fdfs Ul2237 300 Dpi

    binder USA’s new M12 K- and L-coded panel mount parts meet the UL 2237 standard required for power supply components in North America. The 5-pin (4+PE, 4+FE) male and female panel mount parts feature M12 screw locking with protection levels of IP67 and IP68. Both K- and L-coded components are designed for wire gauges AWG16 and AWG14. For the AC components with K coding, UL 2237 requirements were implemented via a PE connection to the threaded ring. The new parts are available within binder’s 824/823 product series. Applications include AC/DC power supply of industrial automation components and control cabinet integration.

    Continued Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Accurate Measurements in Hydrogen Dispensing Operations

    One of the paths toward lower carbon-based fuel consumption in transportation is to use hydrogen as an energy carrier for fuel cells. The electricity…

    Leaders relevant to this article:

    View All Companies >

    Sponsored