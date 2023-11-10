Smart IO-Link Photoelectric Laser Sensors for Challenging Applications

Carlo Gavazzi is excited to introduce the new series of LD30..PBR…IO Photoelectric Laser Sensors with IO-Link. This new sensor series offers the most functionality in a single photoelectric sensor on the market. Endless unique configurations, preventative maintenance capabilities, and application functions provide customers with unparalleled flexibility for challenging applications.

Carlo Gavazzi’s exceptional background and foreground sensing principles, combined with a 1mm diameter focused visible red laser allows detection of small objects or holes over long distances (up to 600mm) or close to a background. Combined with the new dual detection sensing principle, the LD30..PBR…IO Photoelectric Laser Sensors with IO-Link can detect clear materials without a reflector. Thanks to easy and complete customization of the sensors, these sensing principles (and more) can be adjusted based on customer needs. This flexibility within a single sensor reduces inventory while increasing accessibility on-hand for a variety of applications.