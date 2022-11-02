ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
Nulogy DaaS—the Next Step in Supply Chain Management

The company debuts its new service at PACK EXPO International to create a platform to join its solution offerings.

Melissa Griffen
Patrick Fetterman, chief marketing officer at Nulogy.
Nulogy revealed its new Nulogy Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) product at PACK EXPO International as a multi-enterprise solution. This is the next step in the company’s plan to build a platform to join its solution offerings together to allow its customers access to their data as well as their suppliers’ data, including sub-tier suppliers.

Access to these data streams will allow the CPGs to make use of data analysis and predictive analytics. Nulogy DaaS feeds the data in through its supplier collaboration solution and feeds it out via the company’s partnership with Snowflake to provide access to analysis and Ai systems.

“Our supplier collaboration solution connects directly to our shopfloor solutions. It’s a simple, direct connection. The data pulls seamlessly,” said Patrick Fetterman, chief marketing officer at Nulogy. “If it’s a third-party manufacturing education system (MES) shopfloor solution, we have standard integration capabilities via DaaSz”

