Metrol High Precision Limit Switches from AutomationDirect

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

AutomationDirect
Feb 11th, 2021
Metrol Precision Switches 5x7

AutomationDirect has added more options for high precision limit switches from Metrol.

 High-temperature precision limit switches have been added that provide a 10 micron accuracy and are rated for temperatures of up to 200⁰C.

 New high-vacuum resistance limit switches are high precision with an accuracy of 10 microns as well and are designed to be used in a 10-5 PA high-vacuum environment.

 High-vacuum resistance precision limit switches come in stroke lengths from 0.8 to 5mm and are available in M5x0.5, M14x1 and 16x1 mm threaded barrel diameters.

Starting at $181.00, Metrol high temperature and high vacuum resistance precision limit switches have a 1-year warranty.

Learn more by visiting www.automationdirect.com/precision-limit-switch.

Companies in this article
AutomationDirect
Metrol Precision Switches 5x7
Metrol High Precision Limit Switches from AutomationDirect
Feb 11th, 2021
Ids 9
Picking the Unknown
Robust and flexible robotic automation in logistics
Feb 11th, 2021
Aemtl
FAULHABER Expands its Encoder Portfolio by Adding Multiturn Absolute Encoders with Line Driver - Integrated Referencing
The new magnetic AEMT-12/16 L absolute encoder delivers absolute angle information with a preset multiturn resolution of 16 bits (65536 revolutions) and a singleturn resolution of 12 bits (4096 steps) for commutation, speed control, and motion control.
Feb 11th, 2021
Abb Robot Studio Braking Distance I
ABB Upgrades RobotStudio to Include Robot Braking Distance Simulator
ABB's RobotStudio offline programming and simulation software has been upgraded with a new virtual robot braking distance function designed to create an exact simulation of the real-world stopping distance of a robot.
Feb 11th, 2021
IDEC-HR6S Safety Relay
New IDEC HR6S Safety Relay Module Includes Built-In IoT Connectivity and Diagnostics
Module provides enhanced Safety Category 1, 3, and 4 functionalities, with microcomputer-based diagnostics bringing IoT connectivity to industrial safety applications.
Feb 9th, 2021
CP5 Series 120 W Power Supplies
Sponsored
CP5 Series 120 W Power Supplies
The CP5 series power supplies include seven 120W models with output voltages of 12-15VDC, 24-28VDC and 48-56VDC. This series provides long service lifetime and compact size and expands the series from 120W to 480W.
Feb 1st, 2021
1610757276488
PAS Releases Sensor Data Integrity
New capability ensures configuration data integrity and signal tracing to improve process safety, reduce cyber risk, and support digital transformation.
Feb 5th, 2021
dataFEED OPC Suite Extended V5.10 further increases the possibilities of data integration.
dataFEED OPC Suite Extended Increases the Possibilities of Data Integration
The new version V5.10 of Softing's dataFEED OPC Suite Extended offers MQTT subscriber functionality and extensive options for data preprocessing.
Feb 5th, 2021
2002 02 02 Rail Photo 6
HARTING Highlights Key Focuses for the Future / Ensures Connectivity Solutions for Emerging and Critical Markets
Feb 4th, 2021
Erik Bronander
NCC Strengthens Business Development Team
Erik Bronander was hired to lead NCC Automated Systems’ business development team. His main objective will be to develop a new business unit focused around complete nutraceutical packaging lines.
Feb 4th, 2021
Galco Industrial Electronics Introduces Allison Sabia as New Chief Executive Officer
Feb 3rd, 2021
Nitra Nfpa Cylinders 5x7c
D2-Series NFPA Tie Rods added to NITRA Product Line at AutomationDirect
Feb 2nd, 2021
New from Trio, the Power Connect I/O slice enables fast, simple integration of sensors, relays and output devices.
Trio Extends Machine Control Capability with I/O Expansion
Jan 29th, 2021
Xtr Couplers Controller
WAGO Introduces Three New Modules For Use in Harsh Environments
Jan 29th, 2021
Press Photo#1 Posital 22mm Kit Size Comparison
Multiturn Encoder for Micro Motors
Performance in a 22 mm format: Reliable multiturn measurements, no batteries required!
Jan 29th, 2021
IMAS-CONNECT™; Application KEL-U with AT-FL
New IMAS-CONNECT™ Adapter Grommets From icotek
Jan 28th, 2021
Gam Rack Pinions 5x7c
AutomationDirect Adds GAM Helical Racks and Pinions
Jan 28th, 2021
IDS products leave the dispatch area plastic-free.
IDS Focuses on Sustainability in Shipping
The best strategy to combat plastic waste, including in the oceans, is undeniably to avoid plastic products and to replace them with 100% biodegradable alternatives made from renewable raw materials: e.g. paper.
Jan 28th, 2021
Pm3 Legacy (002)
Watlow’s New 1/32 DIN PM LEGACY™ Controller is the First in the Industry to Feature Bluetooth® Wireless Technology
Jan 27th, 2021
Suremotion Xyz Linear Slides 5x7c
New SureMotion LAHP Series Linear Actuators and Slides from AutomationDirect
Jan 27th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Im0092084
SICK Develops First IP69K Incremental Encoder With Added Ingress Protection
Encoder delivers hygienic, long-lasting reliability in demanding food and beverage environments.
Jan 27th, 2021
Banner Lo Gi Cal 560px V4b
Beamex Releases Update for its Subscription-Based Calibration Software LOGiCAL
Jan 27th, 2021
Tc Quality Image
Siemens Extends Xcelerator Portfolio With Enterprise-Wide Quality Management System
Jan 27th, 2021
Logo
LMI Technologies Acquires AI & IIOT/5G Inspection Company Fringeai
Jan 27th, 2021
Left: Jean-Christophe Epaillard, Information Security & Technology Manager at Ewon Right: Tim Beyens, Offensive Security & Software Security Services at NVISO
Ewon and NVISO Partner to Bring IIoT Cybersecurity to New Levels
With the cyber threat landscape constantly evolving, Ewon, a business unit within HMS Networks and the leader in industrial remote connectivity, has partnered with NVISO, an expert in cybersecurity, to bring industrial cybersecurity to the next level.
Jan 27th, 2021
Gvc1001
New Rugged Graphics, Vision, and AI Computer Provides High Performance and Flexibility for SWaP Constrained Platforms
Jan 27th, 2021
Idec Hw Su Sj Image
IDEC Upgrades Switches and Relay Sockets with Push-in Technology
Safe, simple, and smart push-in wiring provides high reliability and saves installation time to improve operation efficiency.
Jan 26th, 2021
Beckhoff Opaf News Release
Beckhoff Joins the Open Process Automation™ Forum
As a leader in interoperable automation technologies, Beckhoff will champion process industry standards as a member of The Open Group.
Jan 25th, 2021
Dold Timer Relays 5x7
Dold Timer Relays from AutomationDirect
Jan 25th, 2021
TwinCAT IoT supports numerous standardized protocols for cloud communication.
TwinCAT IoT Now Supports MindSphere®
Beckhoff integrates data and communication services efficiently into the cloud with support for third-party IoT technologies.
Jan 25th, 2021
Ids Vision Channel Machine Vision Cameras Rgb 1
IDS Vision Channel – Platform for Digital Live Sessions and Networking
In addition to online events, useful tools such as calendars and live chats, the IDS Vision Channel also offers a media library with recordings of past events and additional, exclusive content.
Jan 25th, 2021
SmartLink enables easy integration of Industry 4.0 applications into PROFIBUS & HART systems.
Gateway for the Integration of Industry 4.0 Applications in PROFIBUS & HART Systems
SmartLink HW-DP from Softing Industrial Automation provides controller-independent access to PROFIBUS DP networks. The compact tool can be integrated without affecting the operation of existing installations and enables Industry 4.0 connectivity.
Jan 25th, 2021