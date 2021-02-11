Metrol High Precision Limit Switches from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added more options for high precision limit switches from Metrol.

High-temperature precision limit switches have been added that provide a 10 micron accuracy and are rated for temperatures of up to 200⁰C.

New high-vacuum resistance limit switches are high precision with an accuracy of 10 microns as well and are designed to be used in a 10-5 PA high-vacuum environment.

High-vacuum resistance precision limit switches come in stroke lengths from 0.8 to 5mm and are available in M5x0.5, M14x1 and 16x1 mm threaded barrel diameters.

Starting at $181.00, Metrol high temperature and high vacuum resistance precision limit switches have a 1-year warranty.

Learn more by visiting www.automationdirect.com/precision-limit-switch.