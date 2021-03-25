Ewon Flexy from HMS Networks Achieves ThingWorx Ready Status

HMS Networks, a member of the PTC Partner Network, announced the availability of a new extension which integrates the Ewon Flexy edge gateways, and associated Ewon Talk2M cloud, with PTC’s ThingWorx® Industrial IoT (IIoT) Solutions Platform. The Ewon extension for ThingWorx has been validated by PTC and has achieved ThingWorx Ready™ status.

The PTC ThingWorx Ready program enables technology companies to validate their products’ interoperability with the ThingWorx platform. Following a product’s ThingWorx Ready designation, that product becomes available on the PTC Marketplace, a digital space where PTC’s partners and customers can access and promote IIoT tools, market-ready solutions, and innovative technologies designed to aid solution deployments.

The Ewon Flexy extension for ThingWorx allows machine OEMs and systems integrators easy and secure data integration from PLCs from all major PLC vendors over the internet to the ThingWorx platform. With this integration, PTC partners and customers can implement state of the art remote machine service solutions customized to their specific markets.

“Remote machine connectivity is a core market for HMS Networks” says Kevin Knake, Vice President and Americas GM at HMS. “We are excited to be able to offer secure, out-of-the-box machine connectivity to ThingWorx via our proven Ewon Flexy and Talk2M solution. With this, we open a clear path for customers to offer market leading service solutions. ThingWorx services, including Asset Advisor, can be a great value for our machine OEM customer base.”

“We’re pleased HMS Networks is part of the ThingWorx Ready program. HMS’ new Ewon Flexy extension for ThingWorx opens up new possibilities for ThingWorx users to integrate machine data” says Jonathan Kateman, senior vice president, Strategic Alliances at PTC. “Our network of technology partners allows us to offer our customers and partners innovative resources that can add value to their IIoT solutions and help accelerate time to business value.”

Visit HMS’s ThingWorx solution page for more info on this solution: hms-networks.com/solution-partners/iiot-solutions-based-on-thingworx.

Attend the HMS/Thingworks upcoming webinar on May 11th at 11:00 CST to learn more. You can register here: Enabling Digital Transformation with Ewon Machine Telemetry Solutions for Thingworx Webinar.