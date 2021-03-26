Teknic’s New I/O and Motion Controller — 4 Axes Control for Only $99

Teknic Inc
Mar 26th, 2021
Clearcore Mctips

Teknic recently launched ClearCore, a low-cost, multi-axis, motion and industrial I/O controller offering OEMs a new way to save space, money and wiring in their automated machinery. ClearCore provides 4 axes of motion control, Ethernet, serial, USB, and wireless expandability along with 13 configurable digital & analog I/O points. By registering their application with Teknic, OEM machine builders can lock in the single-piece $99 pricing.

Early customer reviews are positive:

  • “The ClearCore controller is an exceptionally beautiful piece and a joy to work with. Absolutely brilliant product. Well documented, well designed, easy to use and highly versatile.”
  • “Their IO controllers were also a great find and they have replaced the PLCs we were using.”
  • "The Clear Core Controller itself is an amazing design and everything we could have hoped for.”

Key specifications and benefits of ClearCore include:

  • Hardware includes a powerful 32-bit, floating point ARM Cortex-M4 processor, 192k local RAM, 512k Flash, interrupt handler, and an onboard SD Card interface for storage expansion.
  • ClearCore provides up to 4 axes of motion control for Teknic’s ClearPath integrated servos, 3rd party stepper drives, or any brushless servo motor with a digital servo drive.
  • ClearCore includes 13 industrially hardened and electrically conditioned, 24V I/O points, including digital and analog inputs and outputs.  Extend your I/O compliment with 8-point I/O expansion modules (CCIO-8) for a total I/O compliment of 73 I/O points.
  • Compatible with XBee modules for peer-to-peer wireless communications such as WiFi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, DigiMesh, 802.15.4, and others.
  • A rich C++ library & software API including more than 40 extensively commented example projects ensures ease-of-use and accelerates your development cycle.  Advanced debugging via the Atmel IDE and in-circuit emulator enables the serious programmer to step through code, set breakpoints, evaluate expressions, watch variables, and much more.
  • All source code is available for download, at no cost, under an open-source, copy-right, MIT license.
  • For rapid software prototyping, install the optional but free Arduino wrapper library to easily create programs within the simple and popular Arduino IDE.
  • ClearCore can be ordered online at teknic.com/.  Each unit ships within 3 business days and comes with a 3-year warranty and a 90 day money-back guarantee.
