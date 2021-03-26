Teknic’s New I/O and Motion Controller — 4 Axes Control for Only $99

Teknic recently launched ClearCore , a low-cost, multi-axis, motion and industrial I/O controller offering OEMs a new way to save space, money and wiring in their automated machinery. ClearCore provides 4 axes of motion control, Ethernet, serial, USB, and wireless expandability along with 13 configurable digital & analog I/O points. By registering their application with Teknic, OEM machine builders can lock in the single-piece $99 pricing.

Early customer reviews are positive:

“The ClearCore controller is an exceptionally beautiful piece and a joy to work with. Absolutely brilliant product. Well documented, well designed, easy to use and highly versatile.”

“Their IO controllers were also a great find and they have replaced the PLCs we were using.”

"The Clear Core Controller itself is an amazing design and everything we could have hoped for.”

Key specifications and benefits of ClearCore include: