ClearLink™: a new, EtherNet/IP Motion and I/O Controller – 4 axes for just $249!

Teknic recently launched ClearLink , a Motion and I/O Controller offering users of EtherNet/IP compatible PLCs, such as CompactLogix™, MicroLogix™, and ControlLogix®, a new way to save space, money, and wiring in their automated machinery. ClearLink provides 4 axes of motion control, a serial port, 13 configurable digital & analog I/O points, and expandable I/O for just $249 in single piece quantities. Teknic includes a free, licensed, RSLogix/Studio5000-compatible EDS file with logical names and Add-On-Profiles which allows for easy mapping of I/O assemblies.

Key specifications and benefits of ClearLink include: