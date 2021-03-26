ClearLink™: a new, EtherNet/IP Motion and I/O Controller – 4 axes for just $249!

Teknic recently launched ClearLink, a Motion and I/O Controller offering users of EtherNet/IP compatible PLCs, such as CompactLogix™, MicroLogix™, and ControlLogix®, a new way to save space, money, and wiring in their automated machinery. ClearLink provides 4 axes of motion control, a serial port, 13 configurable digital & analog I/O points, and expandable I/O for just $249 in single piece quantities. Teknic includes a free, licensed, RSLogix/Studio5000-compatible EDS file with logical names and Add-On-Profiles which allows for easy mapping of I/O assemblies.
Key specifications and benefits of ClearLink include:
- Multi-Axis EtherNet/IP Motion Control: ClearLink provides up to 4 axes of motion control for Teknic’s ClearPath integrated servos, 3rd party stepper drives, or any brushless servo motor with a digital servo drive.
- Robust EtherNet/IP IO Module: ClearLink includes 13 industrially hardened and conditioned 24V I/O points, including digital and analog inputs and outputs. Outputs can directly control a power-off brake or other inductive loads without a separate relay or clamping diode. There’s also a dedicated LED for every I/O point for easy troubleshooting and diagnostics.
- Expandable Output Modules: You can extend your I/O compliment with 8-point I/O expansion modules (CCIO-8) for a total I/O compliment up to 77 I/O points.
- Fast Prototyping via Licensed EDS file: Teknic’s EDS file comes with a Rockwell licensed EDS key, which includes Add-On-Profiles and individual tags in your I/O assemblies to reduce development time. Download the ClearLink EDS file for free.
- Short Lead Time: Teknic ships online ClearLink orders within 3 business days. ClearLink is backed with a 3-year warranty and 90 day money-back guarantee. Order online at: teknic.com/products/ethernet-ip-io-motion-controller/clnk-4-13/.
