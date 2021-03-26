Teknic's Brushless Servo Motors Now Available Online

Teknic's Hudson™ industrial grade brushless servo motors have been used by high volume OEM companies for over a decade. These rugged, reliable motors have powered automated equipment in a variety of markets including medical, AOI, and CNC equipment (just to name a few). These field-hardened, OEM-grade motors are now available online in both fast-ship and built-to-order configurations.

Teknic has an impressive 4.94 star Google review rating. Here are just a few of the reviews:

“We've been using Teknic motors in our products for several years now. Their products are rock solid. Their engineering support, both during the prototyping phase and transition to production have been excellent. They are a great business partner."

“My experience with Teknic spans the past 9 years, and has been excellent on all levels. Their products and support personnel are A+..."

"Fantastic motors and systems. Always eager to help, even newbies. Just wish we could rate them 10 out of 5."

Some important Hudson™ brushless servo motor specifications/benefits include: