Teknic's Brushless Servo Motors Now Available Online

Teknic Inc
Mar 26th, 2021
Hudson 2021 Release

Teknic's Hudson™ industrial grade brushless servo motors have been used by high volume OEM companies for over a decade. These rugged, reliable motors have powered automated equipment in a variety of markets including medical, AOI, and CNC equipment (just to name a few). These field-hardened, OEM-grade motors are now available online in both fast-ship and built-to-order configurations. 

Teknic has an impressive 4.94 star Google review rating. Here are just a few of the reviews:

  • “We've been using Teknic motors in our products for several years now. Their products are rock solid. Their engineering support, both during the prototyping phase and transition to production have been excellent. They are a great business partner."
  • “My experience with Teknic spans the past 9 years, and has been excellent on all levels. Their products and support personnel are A+..."
  • "Fantastic motors and systems. Always eager to help, even newbies. Just wish we could rate them 10 out of 5."

Some important Hudson brushless servo motor specifications/benefits include:

  • Designed, built and tested in the USA. The Hudson motors are thoughtfully designed for efficient manufacturability. This design combined with a high investment in automation equipment allows Teknic to cost-effectively build and test Teknic servo components in Upstate New York using skilled technicians.
  • Drive friendly. The Hudson motor non-proprietary, open-standard communication design allows the servo motors to be used with virtually any brushless servo drive regardless of protocol.
  • High performance. Fast electrical time constants and high torque-to-inertia ratios provide responsive, accurate dynamic performance.
  • Smooth and quiet. Industry leading innovations such as harmonically-pure windings, helically-skewed stator laminations, and custom-balanced EPM rotors provide exceptionally smooth, quiet motion.
  • Rugged and reliable. Brushless design, oversized and permanently lubricated brand-name bearings, Class H high-temperature winding (180ºC), fault-tolerant encoder design, fully sintered rare-earth magnets, and extensive testing of every servo motor assures high quality and lasting reliability.
  • High power density. Combining fully sintered Neodymium-Iron-Boron magnets with an optimized magnet shape, winding fill factor, stator skew angle and rotor geometry allows high power density and fade-free performance.
  • Ready to use right out of the box. The Hudson motors have an integrated encoder with commutation hall tracks, a dual-shielded pigtail, and a fully assembled connector (not “flying leads”). Even the consolidated phase and signal connector is designed to lower the cost of motor extension cables to save on installed costs.
  • Certifications. All Hudson servo motors are UL, ULc and CE rated for use at 24VDC through 340 VDC. Plus all motors are RoHS, REACH, and Conflict Mineral compliant.
