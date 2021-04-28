Portescap Integrates Driver Into New 22ECP Mini Brushless DC Motor

The new motor is the latest addition to Portescap’s line of high performance, economic two-pole motors designed to deliver a balance between speed and torque capabilities. Driver integration ensures better motor-driver matching, which simplifies installation and reduces assembly footprint and cost. It also eliminates unnecessary additional wiring between the motor and the drive.

Thanks to its minimal speed drop and low motor heating under load, the 22ECP motor works well with gearboxes. And its low inertia makes it suited to applications requiring fast incremental motion and acceleration such as respiratory and ventilation devices, infusion pumps, miniature industrial pumps, medical hand tools, clinical diagnostics and valve actuation.

Portescap can customize the 22ECP with gearboxes, encoders, coil variations and mechanical interface modifications, as needed. For more information, visit www.portescap.com.