g-Stop Anti-Vibration Patented Motion Profiles – Available in ClearPath Integrated Servos!

Teknic’s g-Stop Anti Vibration Motion Profile sculpting is now available in select SC and MC series ClearPath integrated servo motors. This unique, patented motion profile technology allows the fastest possible moves without exciting mechanical machine resonance. g-Stop helps machine builders improve throughput compared to s-curves or notch filters. See g-Stop profiles in action.

Key Features:

Easy Configuration – Eliminate vibration with a simple 3-Step Setup Procedure, no engineering background or servo tuning experience needed.

Eliminate vibration with a simple 3-Step Setup Procedure no engineering background or servo tuning experience needed. Flexible Motion Commands – Send commands with any move length, velocity, or acceleration parameters and the same g-Stop configuration will automatically sculpt the profiles in real-time.

Robust Performance Over Time and In Production – g-Stop works on the motion command, not on servo feedback loop. This means no instability issues in production due to machine variation or from machine wear over time.

Maximize Machine Throughput – In machines with vibration, achieve higher throughput when compared to servo drives using S-curves or jerk limiting.

Wide Range of Control Options – g-Stop is available in MC and SC series ClearPath. Control with PLC's, microcontrollers, PC's, Linux Systems (like Raspberry Pi), or even simple buttons.

g-Stop is available in MC and SC series ClearPath. Control with PLC’s, microcontrollers, PC’s, Linux Systems (like Raspberry Pi), or even simple buttons. Use Teknic’s ClearLink EtherNet/IP Motion and IO Controller with any EtherNet/IP PLC (such as CompactLogix™ and ControlLogix®)

Pair with Teknic’s ClearCore Industrial Motion and IO Controller for C++ programming (an Arduino wrapper library is available for rapid prototyping and development in the Arduino IDE)

Looking to coordinate multiple axes in a CNC machine or other contouring application? Learn about Teknic’s proprietary “RAS (Regressive AutoSpline)” algorithm. RAS goes beyond traditional motion smoothing algorithms such as S-curving or cosine smoothing by limiting the jerk and the jerk-derivative resulting in smoother motion profiles. Easily configure with a single click. RAS is available in the SD series ClearPath.