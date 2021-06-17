ProSense Timer Relays from AutomationDirect

New ProSense multi-mode and off-delay timer relays offer the flexible programmability of a multi-function and multi-range time delay relay together with a universal input voltage.

The TRM series multi-mode timer relays provide an easy way to select time delay functions and time range options. Available models offer timing functions up to 10,230 hours, with various power supply ratings.

The TRS-TD series off-delay timer relay replaces the functionality of bulky, costly, and inaccurate pneumatic time-delay relays and does not require a trigger switch or application of continuous input voltage.

The onboard power source keeps the logic circuit and relay energized during the off-delay period. Available models provide up to eight selectable timing modes for up to 30 minutes. The new ProSense multi-mode timer relays start at $55.00

Learn more by visiting: https://www.automationdirect.com/timer-relays