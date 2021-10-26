POSITAL Rotary Encoders Available in Space-Saving 27 mm-Long Housing

Position and motion sensor specialist POSITAL has announced new models of its popular IXARC rotary encoders with housings that are only 27 mm long. This reduced length, combined with a diameter of only 36 mm, means that these super-compact devices are ideal for tight spaces. The radial cable entry and shaft seal have protection ratings of IP65, ensuring reliable operations under wet and dirty conditions. A wide variety of flange and shaft configurations are available, reducing the need for costly adaptors or work-arounds.

The new compact encoders are based on POSITAL’s well-proven magnetic measurement technology. Both incremental and single-turn absolute versions are available. Incremental variants are programmable: resolution can be set anywhere from one to 16,384 pulses-per-turn in software without requiring any changes to the mechanical properties of the devices. Similarly, pulse direction and the output driver – either Push-Pull (HTL) or RS422 (TTL) – can be reset through software updates. Changes can be made quickly in the shop or in the field using POSITAL’s easy-to-use UBIFAST programming tool. Absolute versions have resolutions of up to 16-bit and are available with analog, CANopen or SSI interfaces.

POSITAL makes it easy for customers to find the right IXARC encoder for their specific application. The product finder tool at www.posital.com enables a customer to specify the product features required for their project and quickly zero in on the most suitable products.