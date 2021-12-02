Enterprise Automation Expands its Digital Ecosystem through Reekoh Partnership

Enterprise Automation (EA) , A Tetra Tech Company, announced a strategic partnership today with data and workflow specialists, Reekoh, to deliver agile and modular data integration platforms. Reekoh’s integration platform ensures data integrity and rapid decision-making that support artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and digital twin applications. This partnership will expand EA’s digital solution ecosystem and expand customer linkages between physical and data assets.

“The Reekoh solution will reduce the time, cost, complexity, and risk that typically accompanies the transmission and transformation of information between the IT and OT worlds. The faster and more reliably we can deliver our solutions, the greater the business benefit for our clients,” said Scott Pickford, EA Principal.

“We are excited to partner with EA. When we first met EA, we knew right away that our companies were well aligned. It was clear we were dealing with people who truly cared about their customers and wanted to provide them with real business outcomes and benefits – not just new technology for the sake of it,” said Reekoh’s CEO Dale Rankine.

EA has grown a multi-industry digital ecosystem and is the only system integrator globally to achieve both Master Alliance Partner status with Schneider Electric and Endorsed SI Partner status with AVEVA, for expertise in Modicon controls systems, PLC Modernization, EcoStruxure Process Expert, AVEVA System Platform, and AVEVA PlantSCADA (Citect). Adding Reekoh’s proven integration platform to this ecosystem and applying it as the bridge between OT and IT systems will expand business intelligence outcomes for our customers.

“Reekoh makes data connection easier. Clients who already have technology solutions such as SAP, Maximo, OSI Pi, Tableau, PowerBI and others will benefit from the low-code connection between those systems making the data more accessible and usable” said Luke Stephenson P.E., Enterprise Automation Business Manager. “Customers in water utility operations and manufacturing industries such as life sciences, CPG, or food and beverage where operational efficiencies drive better business outcomes will see the most value in Reekoh’s platform.”