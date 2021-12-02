Cassia Networks receives 1st Place in the category of Internet of Things at the 2021 Go Global Awards

Cassia Networks was announced as 1st place in the category of Internet of Things on October 14, 2021, at the International Trade Council's Annual Go Global Awards Ceremony.

Cassia Networks is the leading provider for enterprise Bluetooth IoT products and solutions. The company’s patented technology provides the most reliable and easy to manage long-range, multiple device connectivity, edge-processing and locationing for Bluetooth IoT networks.

This year’s awards were presented by the Go Global Judging Panel consisting of international embassy leaders, government officials and business development professionals.

Receiving the award, Felix Zhao, CEO of Cassia Networks, stated “I would like to thank the International Council and the esteemed judges for this award. We are truly honored to receive it. At Cassia Networks, we believe innovation begins with collaboration with our partners around the globe. We welcome the opportunity for all the attendees present to collaborate and network with Cassia now and in the future.”

“Winning an Award is no small feat. We received a total of 6416 entries, coming from organizations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing,” said Kristal Parcon, head of the Awards Committee.

“We are humbled by organizations such as Cassia Networks who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience and innovation, while embracing change and supporting their employees and communities in a way never seen before.”

About the Awards

Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council’s Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world’s most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognized and honored by their peers it also goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The program aims to build a community of senior executives from across the globe to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships, and build on their existing knowledge and connections

For more information about the Go Global Awards, please visit www.goglobalawards.org.

For more information about the International Trade Council, please visit www.tradecouncil.org.

To learn more about Cassia’s Bluetooth IoT products and solutions, visit www.cassianetworks.com.