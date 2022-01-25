Laird Connectivity’s Sentrius™ BT610 I/O Sensor with Bluetooth 5 turns your wired sensors into IP67-rated battery-operated wireless nodes, providing robust and secure messaging. Leveraging our BL654 module, it provides full Bluetooth 5 capabilities, opening up industrial and equipment monitoring applications.

Two Software Options: Ready-to-deploy with mobile app, iOS / Android Open-source application development using nRF Connect SDK / Zephyr RTOS

Selection of I/O Options: Analog Inputs (0-10 VDC or 4-20 mA) Digital Inputs (Dry contact) Digital Outputs I2C/SPI + UART Sensor Power Source

Full Bluetooth 5 features inc. LE Coded PHY (4x Bluetooth up to 4x range)

Industrial, rugged IP67-Certified enclosure with pressure vent

Replaceable large-capacity battery for restriction-free deployments

High-gain internal antenna with IPEX locking connector

Built with our expertise in manufacturing Bluetooth modules and sensors with superior RF performance and range

Industrial Temp. Range (-40º to +85º C)

Comprehensive Certifications for FCC, ISED, EU, UKCA, AS/NZS, RCM & MIC + Bluetooth SIG

Advanced deployment tools including mobile app (Android and iOS), sensor to cloud ecosystem, and engineering services.

Industry-leading support and product development teams: our engineers help customize and deploy your design.

The BT610 supports a wide range of interface options as a standalone product or can be coupled with off the shelf sensors for a variety of pre-canned applications, such as HVAC monitoring, three-phase AC current sensing, and tank monitoring solutions. These configurations enable users to read and report sensor data to the cloud, define alarm conditions, and configure the sensors through an associated mobile app (Android and iOS).