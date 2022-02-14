Advantech Launches NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ Developer Kit – MIC-710AIL-DVA1

Advantech, a leading industrial edge AI solution provider, is excited to announce the release of NVIDIA® Jetson developer kit — MIC-710AIL-DVA1. Advantech is applying its industrial edge AI system design experience in an effort to meet the needs of AI developers, and has launched a compact developer kit with flexible I/O, varied peripherals, and accommodation for board support packages (BSP). Accordingly, MIC-710AIL-DVA1 delivers excellent flexibility and after software development, enabling users to convert the kit to an edge system using Advantech industrial design services.

Multiple I/O and various peripherals enable hardware flexibility

Advantech’s MIC-710AIL-DVA1 leverages the NVIDIA Jetson Nano, a compact (116 x 82 x 30 mm) solution uniquely suited to edge AI applications. MIC-710AIL-DVA1 provides multiple I/O — including HDMI, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Micro USB, RS-232, and a SIM card port; and various peripherals that enable I/O module customization through the MiniPCIe interface. These modules include 4G/LTE/Wi-Fi/5G communication modules, CANBus controllers, and/or PoE modules for IP cameras. In addition, Advantech delivers dedicated BSP support for MIC-710AIL-DVA1, enabling its users to integrate hardware and software with ease.

Exclusive “boot from external devices” empowers adaptable software development

Advantech provides flexibility for software development alongside hardware. Users can boot from external devices like eMMC, Micro SD, and/or NVMe using secondary BSP development without encountering issues related to NVIDIA Jetson Nano’s limited on-board storage.

Transfer the developer kit to the system using industrial system design services

MIC-710AIL is the compact, fanless industrial AI system based on NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™. It supports wide operating temperatures that enable operation outdoors or in harsh industrial environments. In addition, this solution boasts CCC, CE, and FCC certification as well as longevity support. The corresponding industrial system design service also applies to the MIC-710AIL-DVA1 developer kit. In sum, this solution enables users to transfer the results to an industrial system with ease.

MIC-710AIL-DVA1 is available in February 2022, for more information, please contact a regional sales office or visit our website.