New groov RIO EMU (energy monitoring unit)

Opto 22
Mar 14th, 2022
The GRV-R7-I1VAPM-3 is a groov RIO energy management unit (EMU) designed as an intelligent, distributed energy monitoring module. With built-in web-based configuration, commissioning, and flow logic software—plus support for multiple OT and IT protocols—the groov RIO EMU offers the flexibility to fit into either IIoT projects, especially those that require energy data acquisition or communications, or traditional energy management control systems. The groov RIO EMU simultaneously measures volts AC RMS and amps AC RMS on Category III wye (up to 400 VAC) or delta (up to 600 VAC) circuits. It can monitor three-phase AC current using 0.333 V, 1 V, or 5 A current transformers (CT). Each phase can be configured to ignore signals below a specified threshold in power measurement and energy accumulation to help you tune signal accuracy. From the two measured field inputs, the module automatically calculates a total of 64 data values, including voltage and current; true, reactive and apparent power; power factor, frequency, net energy, and other values, as well as accumulated energy values for all phases. 

You can use groov RIO EMUs in two ways:

  • As an edge energy management unit, communicating data between loads and data destinations. You can:
    • Push data directly to on-premises or cloud apps, databases, or other software, typically using the included Node-RED
    • Publish data to an MQTT broker
    • Respond to Modbus/TCP requests for data
    • Configure with browser-based groov Manage software
    • Manage local user accounts and permissions, or from a central location through an LDAP server
  • As traditional energy management unit, configuring channels through your control program:
    • With a groov EPIC processor running a PAC Control strategy; add a groov RIO EMU as an I/O unit
    • With CODESYS applications, download and install the Opto 22 CODESYS Library Package to the CODESYS Development System, then add a groov RIO EMU as an Ethernet device
    • With a custom control program through either groov RIO's OptoMMP memory map, its REST API, or through secure shell access (requires free GROOV-LIC-SHELL license)
Opto 22
