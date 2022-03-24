New WAGO Pro2 Power Supplies and DC-to-DC Converters from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added WAGO Pro2 power supplies to their growing lineup of performance power products. These high-efficiency power supplies reduce losses, save cabinet space, and increase energy savings.

With TopBoost, PowerBoost, and parameterizable overload behavior, WAGO Pro2 power supplies protect equipment and provide intelligent current and switching modes. The free configuration software includes long-term monitoring for maintenance and service, preventing costly downtime.

Also added are WAGO DIN-rail mount DC-to-DC converters in a compact, terminal-block style that optimizes cabinet space; they accept a wide range of DC source inputs and convert them to the required voltage levels.

These new performance WAGO power supplies start at $160.00, WAGO DIN-rail mount DC-to-DC converters start at $70.00, and both come with a 2-year warranty.