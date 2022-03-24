New Gladiator GCB Series Molded Case Circuit Breakers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect
Mar 24th, 2022
Gladiator Gcb Series Mccb 5x7

AutomationDirect has added Gladiator GCB series molded case circuit breakers to their lineup of circuit protection devices. Gladiator MCCBs are designed to reliably protect circuits and equipment from thermal overloads, short circuits, and ground faults. Available in two or three-pole configurations, these high-performance circuit breakers are offered in seven frame sizes up to 1200A with a selection of trip units and up to a 100kA interrupting capacity. 

A variety of accessories provides connection to external disconnect handles and offer auxiliary functions such as status monitoring and shunt or undervoltage trip. 

The Gladiator GCB Series breakers start at $154.00, are UL listed, CE approved, RoHS compliant, and come with a 2-year warranty. 

