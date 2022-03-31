College Students: Apply by May 30 Deadline to Emerson's 2022 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program

Emerson: College and university students studying in the fields of engineering, instrumentation, systems, or automation are urged to apply by May 30, 2022, to Emerson's 2022 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program.

The merit-based program rewards students for academic excellence, service to others, and leadership potential. Emerson will award two scholarship packages, each consisting of a $5,000 scholarship and a $1,000 grant to each recipient's college engineering department for research support. The recipients may also be eligible for an Emerson internship.

In its fifteenth year, Emerson's ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program has awarded more than $168,000 in scholarships and grants to 28 outstanding engineering students and their institutions of higher education.

Emerson's 2022 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program is open to U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents. Among the requirements, applicants must have completed their sophomore year in a bachelor's degree program or be enrolled in a graduate program at an accredited U.S. educational institution.

The deadline to apply is May 30, 2022. For details and to apply, visit the 2022 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program. Stay up to date with scholarship information on the ASCO Engineering College Scholarships page on Facebook.