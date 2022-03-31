New WAGO Controller Provides Straight Forward Wireless Data Distribution

Perform local control and monitoring of applications wirelessly with WAGO’s new industrial-grade PFC200 controller with integrated cellular modem. This all-in-one PLC controller and cell modem eliminates extra hardware and, by using the controller’s web-based management configuration software to initiate the cell modem, reduces set up time.

This new controller has the ability to deliver information directly to Cloud servers and send or receive SMS messages. The parameters from the PLC controller can be directly communicated to devices via wireless technology, allowing users running edge of network applications to collect data, control machine functions and connect to Cloud servers without adding traffic to wired networks.

The application possibilities for this device are limitless and it is perfect for distributed I/O in remote settings.