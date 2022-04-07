Acme Electric Encapsulated Core General Purpose Transformers and Buck-Boost Transformers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new 1-phase encapsulated core general purpose transformers and buck-boost transformers from Acme Electric.

These general-purpose transformers use electrical grade silica and resin compounds to completely enclose the core and coil to prevent corrosion and insulation deterioration. They are available in various voltages and sizes from 0.25 to 25 kVA.

In addition, the new encapsulated buck-boost transformers provide a low-cost and reliable option to correct off-standard voltages. They are available in a range of sizes from 0.25 to 5 kVA.

All of the transformers are UL Listed, CE marked, RoHS compliant, and come with a 10-year warranty.

The new Acme Electric encapsulated core general purpose transformers start at $86.00, and the encapsulated buck-boost transformers start at $105.00.