Everything In View

The new 36 sensor series from Leuze detects objects even at large operating ranges. Manufacturers and operators of highly automated systems benefit from the cost-optimized design of these sensors.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Leuze electronic, Inc.
Apr 11th, 2022

The accurate detection of objects requires reliable technology: Leuze has developed the new 36 sensor series exactly with this in mind: Thanks to their perfect detection performance, these sensors are suitable for the demanding requirements in intralogistics, packaging systems and the automotive industry. They detect objects with different optical properties—even at a great distance, with vibration, ambient lighting or soiling. The advantage for system manufacturers and operators: The cost-optimized 36 series is an economically attractive solution, especially in the case of highly automated systems with a large number of sensors.

Flexible implementation
Leuze offers the sensors, which are certified to protection class IP67, with different operating principles: They are available as sensors with background suppression (with an operating range of up to 2.5 meters), as retro-reflective photoelectric sensors (up to 17 meters) or as through-beam photoelectric sensors (up to 80 meters). The high-performance sensor design provides an extremely high function reserve. This ensures that objects are reliably detected even if, for example, sources of interference are present. Users can also request retro-reflective photoelectric sensors for detecting objects with depolarizing properties, e.g. for film-wrapped pallets. The sensors of the 36 series therefore cover an enormous range of applications.

Choice of connections
The sensors are available both with M12 connection sockets and with different ready-made connection cables as well as matching mounting accessories. This means that integration is always guaranteed, even in existing systems. In addition, all common switching logics are also supported: NPN and PNP switching as well as light and dark switching.

Companies in this article
Leuze electronic, Inc.
Conventional retro-reflective photoelectric sensors often detect film-wrapped pallets unreliably. The reason for this is the depolarizing property of the tensioned film. Thanks to its special optics, the new Leuze 36 series retro-reflective photoelectric sensor masters this challenge without problem.
Everything In View
The new 36 sensor series from Leuze detects objects even at large operating ranges. Manufacturers and operators of highly automated systems benefit from the cost-optimized design of these sensors.
Apr 11th, 2022
Download
Surgere To Become an Associate Sponsor of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Sports Car Program
Apr 10th, 2022
Connect2022 Banner
“AUVESY-MDT Connect 2022” on May 24-25 Will Connect 500 Industry Experts From Around the World
The leading international trade event for automation management and production safety.
Apr 10th, 2022
Mobileequipment
Solutions for Mobile Equipment
Apr 7th, 2022
01 Hms Communication Solutions For Bess
HMS Presents Communication Solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems
HMS Networks is now presenting several communication solutions for the rapidly expanding battery market. Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) require communication capabilities to connect to batteries and peripheral components and more.
Apr 7th, 2022
SolaHD's Industry-Leading SDU-B Series DIN Rail AC UPS
Sponsored
SolaHD's Industry-Leading SDU-B Series DIN Rail AC UPS
SolaHD's SDU DIN rail AC UPS combines an industry-leading compact design with a wide operating temperature range, enhanced communication, and unique installation options.
Mar 15th, 2022
Linea Ml 8k Multispectral
Teledyne’s New High-Resolution Multispectral Line Scan Camera Extends Defect Detection Beyond the Surface
Teledyne DALSA introduces its Linea ML 8k multispectral CLHS line scan camera for improved defect detectability with a single scan.
Apr 5th, 2022
Profinet Cordset 2
LAPP North America to Showcase Tray Cables, Bushings and More at ATX West
LAPP North America is pleased to announce it will be an exhibitor at ATX West, April 12 to 14, Booth 4454 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
Apr 5th, 2022
Logo Standard
Red Lion Controls Expands Secure Remote Access Offering with Acquisition of MB Connect Line GmbH
Apr 5th, 2022
Rollon New Site Screen For Pr 3x5in 300dpi
Rollon’s New Digital Platform Delivers Fast Product Selection
Apr 5th, 2022
Gtx Cutaway 11 large
How Can Electromechanical Actuation Benefit the Food & Beverage and Packaging Industries?
Apr 4th, 2022
Cuk Faulhaber Group Faulhaber Evocortex Autonomous Navigation With Millimeter Precision[49]
Autonomous Navigation—With Millimeter Precision
Apr 4th, 2022
Cuk Faulhaber Group Faulhaber Linear Motors[18]
Small Linear Motor Modules and Axes as Modular System
Faulhaber linear motors play a major role in the Automation of the pharmaceutical industry, laboratories and analysis.
Apr 4th, 2022
New AM3248 stepper motor with 10,000 rpm
Exceptionally High Speed and Dynamics
Apr 4th, 2022
Perceptiv Sentry S2100 Platform
Wireless Asset Monitoring
Regal Rexnord offers the Perceptiv™ Sentry S2100 platform for cost effective wireless vibration and temperature monitoring for industrial powertrain applications.
Apr 1st, 2022
Quabbin Communication Cables 5x7
Cut-to-Length Quabbin Commercial Ethernet and Data Cables from AutomationDirect
Mar 31st, 2022
750 8217 600 000 Controller
New WAGO Controller Provides Straight Forward Wireless Data Distribution
Mar 31st, 2022
I Stock 1127728924 Ay
College Students: Apply by May 30 Deadline to Emerson's 2022 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program
The merit-based awards recognize excellence in study, service, and innovation.
Mar 31st, 2022
Leaders from Beckhoff and OPEX® gathered at MODEX 2022 to finalize the deal to implement the new Infinity™ AS/RS at Beckhoff’s U.S. headquarters. (© OPEX Corporation, 2022)
Beckhoff Launches Warehouse Automation Project for US Headquarters Facility with OPEX
At MODEX 2022, company leaders finalized a deal to implement OPEX Corporation’s new Infinity AS/RS at Beckhoff USA headquarters for highly efficient warehousing and order fulfillment.
Mar 31st, 2022
The industry team gathers at MODEX 2022 (from left): Doug Schuchart, Global Intralogistics Industry Manager; Nathan Hibbs, Material Handling & Intralogistics Business Development Manager; and Gilbert Petersen, Material Handling & Intralogistics Application Specialist. (© Beckhoff, 2022)
Beckhoff Expands Intralogistics Industry Sales and Engineering Team
Automation technology leader increases personnel and industry group activities to help OEMs, integrators and end users succeed in rapidly changing industry.
Mar 29th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Gefran Inclination Sensors 5x7
New Gefran Inclination Sensors from AutomationDirect
Mar 29th, 2022
Nord 100 Frame Motor
Nord Motors Provide Additional Strength, Stability, and Cooling Advantages
Eliminate need for NPT adapters
Mar 28th, 2022
Wago Edge Computer
Wago Computer Is Built for Powerful, High-end Applications
Offers low latency control, a high level of determinism, and simplified north/south connection with cloud-based services
Mar 25th, 2022
Ant 95 And 130 Family On White1
Aerotech Launches Second Generation of Nanopositioning Stages
Includes enhanced performance specifications and low profile options.
Mar 24th, 2022
Cus Nord Usa Parcel Industry Solutions[46]
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Provides Efficient, Reliable, and Service-Friendly Drive Solutions for Distribution Centers
NORD’s drive solutions for the post and parcel industry focus on energy efficiency, variant reduction, and low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
Mar 24th, 2022
Gladiator Gcb Series Mccb 5x7
New Gladiator GCB Series Molded Case Circuit Breakers from AutomationDirect
Mar 24th, 2022
Swd New Product Image For Release Facility 2
WISER Systems Launches ATLAS: High Density, Enterprise-Wide Live Positioning Solution
The new WISER ATLAS provides revolutionary WISER Locator precision and ease of use scaled to thousands of work orders/assets across millions of square feet.
Mar 24th, 2022
Image001
ADLINK Launches NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX-based Industrial 4-channel PoE AI Vision System
Next-Gen AI vision system leverages new NVIDIA module for easy maintenance as an optimized development platform that simplifies AI to the edge.
Mar 24th, 2022
Wago Pro2 Power Supplies 5x7
New WAGO Pro2 Power Supplies and DC-to-DC Converters from AutomationDirect
Mar 24th, 2022
Surgere1
Surgere Signs Porsche Carrera Driver Parker Thompson
The leader in supply chain IoT extends its relationship with winning driver.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Cmx%20dashboard%20analytics%20v1
Beamex and Siemens Collaborate to Enable Paperless Calibration Workflows
Mar 22nd, 2022
Cynalytica Serial Guard 300dpi
Cynalytica Delivers First Deployment of SerialGuard Cybersecurity Solution for Gas Pipeline Operations
Cynalytica, Inc. announces the delivery of the first SerialGuard cybersecurity solution to a United States–based S&P 500 gas pipeline operator.
Mar 22nd, 2022