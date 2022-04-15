New Rittal RiPanel Online Enclosure Configurator Makes It Easy to Individually Configure Industrial Enclosures

The new RiPanel online enclosure configuration tool makes it easy for design engineers to individually configure industrial enclosures.

Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, announces the new RiPanel online enclosure configurator — making it easy for machine and control system design engineers to individually configure industrial enclosures. This saves time, helps to prevent errors, increases flexibility with data saving or exporting, and speeds up processes through integrated interfaces.

Machine and control system design engineers need configurators for individual industrial enclosures to support the customization of complex enclosure system application projects of OEMs, machine builders, and control manufacturers.

Using Rittal’s new powerful RiPanel online enclosure configurator, industrial enclosure systems can be more easily planned in 3D and configured individually. This solution makes it easier to customize enclosures by adding needed accessories or machining requirements.

Machine and control system design engineers can now utilize Rittal’s powerful online configurator tool, RiPanel — the operation is simple — with appropriate accessories, plausibility checks to prevent errors, 3D visualization, libraries with predefined drilling patterns, and a direct connection to EPLAN Pro Panel. In addition, engineers can now import and place individual cut-outs on the enclosure, so their customized requirements are easily implemented. RiPanel also provides maximum transparency and consistency throughout the entire engineering and manufacturing processes.

Specific benefits of RiPanel include: