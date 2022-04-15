PROFINET North America Welcomes New Technical Marketing Director

PI North America, the non-profit trade organization supporting PROFIBUS, PROFINET, IO-Link, and omlox technologies in North America, is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Weingartner as its new Technical Marketing Director. Tom has over 30 years’ experience ranging from ASIC design to avionics system development with emphasis on communication and control. He has spent the last 15 years advancing Industrial Ethernet technology at the silicon and network interface solution level at Analog Devices including PROFINET RT / IRT and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN). In this capacity, Tom participated in various PI North America plugfests, workshops, and trade fairs demonstrating PROFINET technology as well as contributing to presentations, articles, and working groups over the years. “I am excited to join PI North America and bring focus on the amazing technologies the PROFINET community has to offer industry,” he noted.